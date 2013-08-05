Oil prices rise despite bearish inventory figures
NEW YORK Oil prices rose nearly 1 percent on Thursday, on track for a fourth straight day of gains, but analysts remained cautious about record-high U.S. crude inventories.
TOKYO Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday in thin volume as the yen strengthened against the dollar after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data, prompting investors to take profits after recent gains, with exporters particularly hard hit.
The benchmark Nikkei .N225 dropped 1.4 percent to 14,258.04, giving up some of its 5.8 percent rise over the past two sessions. The Topix .TOPX dropped 1 percent to 1,184.74.
Trading volume for both the Nikkei and the Topix was the lowest since December 2012.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
VALLETTA The European Central Bank has proposed that large branches of foreign banks in the European Union be subject to tighter regulation and capital requirements, a move that would increase U.S. and Asian lenders' costs and also hit British banks after Brexit.
BENGALURU The Canadian dollar will weaken over the coming months, pressured by an uncertain economic outlook and the prospect of higher interest rates in the United States even as the Bank of Canada stays on the sidelines, a Reuters poll showed.