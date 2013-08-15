A man is reflected in a stock index board outside of a brokerage in Tokyo June 7, 2010. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO The Nikkei average shed 2.1 percent on Thursday, pulling back from a one-week high reached the previous day, after falls on Wall Street overnight and Japanese ministers' comments a potential corporate tax-cut soured the mood.

The benchmark Nikkei .N225 ended down 297.22 points to 13,752.94, led by futures selling, while the broader Topix .TOPX dropped 1.7 percent to 1,151.82. Trading volume was light.

During the trading session on Thursday, Japanese government spokesman Yoshihide Suga and Finance Minister Taro Aso both downplayed this week's report in the Nikkei business daily that the government is considering a corporate tax cut.

(Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Eric Meijer)