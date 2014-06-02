TOKYO Japan's Nikkei share average climbed to a two-month closing high on Monday after strong Chinese factory data lifted sentiment.
But Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co Ltd tumbled on news that it is in talks to buy a U.S. life insurance company, with investors wondering how the company would fund the acquisition.
The Nikkei ended 2.1 percent higher at 14,935.92, its highest close since April 4.
Dai-ichi Life dropped 5 percent and was the fourth most-traded stock by turnover. The company, Japan's second-largest private-sector life insurer by premium revenue, is in advanced talks to buy Alabama-based Protective Life, a source told Reuters.
The broader Topix added 1.6 percent to 1,220.47, while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 1.6 percent to 11,119.19.
