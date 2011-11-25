A man is reflected on an electronic board displaying stock prices outside a brokerage in Tokyo November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO, Nov 25 - The Nikkei slipped on Friday, rounding out a losing week as statements by German and French officials failed to convince investors that leaders were closer to a consensus on how to contain the euro zone debt crisis.

The Nikkei .N225 shed 0.1 percent to 8,160.01, after earlier falling to a fresh two-and-a-half-year low of 8,135.79, and lost 2.6 percent for the week.

The broader Topix index .TOPX eked out a 0.1 percent gain to 706.60, but slipped 1.9 percent for the week.

(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)