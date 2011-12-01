TOKYO The Nikkei share average surged above its 25-day moving average to a two-week high on Thursday after the world's central banks took coordinated action to ease funding strains among banks caused by the debt crisis in Europe.

The central banks' offer of cheaper dollar funding has eased worries about an immediate meltdown in the global financial system, but market players remained cautious about prospects for a resolution to the crisis.

"This just means they expanded emergency measures. The more important point is whether Europe is going to have a bigger bailout fund and that's still up in the air," said Soichiro Monji, chief strategist at Daiwa SB Investments.

The benchmark Nikkei .N225 rose 2.2 percent to 8,618.15, climbing above its 25-day moving average, now around 8,579, and rising at one point to 8,652, its highest level since November 14.

Some market participants said they were keen to see if the Nikkei could maintain its gains and close above its 25-day moving average.

The Nikkei faces more resistance from its 75-day moving average around 8,687 and above that the daily Ichimoku cloud looms at 8,704-8,747.

The broader Topix index .TOPX rose 1.9 percent to 742.44.

Construction makers and shippers, the main beneficiaries of China's booming economy, were among the top performers after China's central bank cut reserve requirements for commercial lenders on Wednesday for the first time in three years.

Komatsu (6301.T) jumped 6.3 percent to 2,015 yen while rival Hitachi Construction (6305.T) rose 6.6 percent to 1,413 yen. Mitsui OSK Lines (9104.T) rose 5.4 percent to 252 yen.

But Japan's No. 2 and No.3 mobile carriers, KDDI Corp (9433.T) and Softbank Corp (9984.T) fell on report that top mobile operator NTT DoCoMo Inc (9437.T) will also sell Apple (AAPL.O) to sell its popular iPhone and iPad devices in Japan.

The Nikkei Business online said DoCoMo will first sell the iPad with high-speed packet access next summer, followed by the iPhone in autumn next year.

Docomo shares rose 1.6 percent to 137,200 yen while KDDI fell 0.8 percent to 501,000 yen and Softbank dropped 2.2 percent to 2,490 yen.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano)