TOKYO The Nikkei share average slipped on Tuesday, breaking a three-day rally, after a warning from Standard & Poor's raised fears of possible sovereign credit downgrades of top-rated European nations.

Shares in Olympus Corp (7733.T) soared as much as 15 percent as investors bet that a panel report into its scandal-ridden accounts would not turn up any nasty new surprises which could lead to the stock being delisted from the Tokyo bourse. After the close, the panel said it found no evidence of involvement by organized crime.

S&P placed 15 euro zone countries, including economic powerhouses Germany and France, on credit watch negative on Monday, an unprecedented step that signals a possible downgrade within three months. A downgrade would in turn heighten concerns about debt crisis contagion, and its impact on global growth.

The S&P decision came after the U.S. market close, just hours after French and German leaders agreed on the need for a basic treaty change in the currency bloc to place strict budget restrictions on governments.

"We will be watching the reaction of European stocks to the S&P move, which hit Asian markets today," said Norihiro Fujito, senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley.

"Downgrades would be bad news not just for Europe, but clearly for the rest of the world as well," he added.

The benchmark Nikkei .N225 dropped 1.4 percent to 8,575.16. But it remained comfortably above its 25-day moving average, now around 8,545.

The broader Topix index .TOPX shed 1.4 percent to end at its session low of 738.01. Nearly ten issues declined for each that advanced.

Volume was relatively thin, with 1.59 billion shares changing hands, compared to last week's average full-day volume of 1.65 billion shares.

European Union leaders are meeting on Thursday and Friday, seen as a make-or-break moment for the zone as they seek agreement on a convincing rescue plan. The European Central Bank is expected to cut interest rates at its meeting on Thursday.

"We are entering a critical stage," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities.

"There are high market expectations for positive developments out of the European leaders' meeting this week and if there are any indications that decisions will be pushed back it will have negative consequences for the market," he said.

Even if macroeconomic hurdles can be overcome, the Nikkei faces heavy technical resistance at 8,700 as long as trading volumes remain thin.

Above that hovers the bottom of the Ichimoku cloud around 8,746, which is another key resistance point where selling could accelerate, said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.

OLYMPUS PANEL

Olympus shares jumped 9.1 percent to 1,190 yen after earlier rising as much as 15 percent. The issue was the heaviest traded share by turnover.

The firm has lost more than half its value since ousted CEO Michael Woodford went public with his concerns over its questionable acquisitions. The panel recommended other directors involved in the loss-hiding scheme should be replaced.

Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) shed 2.1 percent to 2,606 yen, underperforming rivals after the automaker said it would announce its revised earnings forecast on Friday for the financial year to March, 2012, delayed due to the floods in Thailand.

While some participants took Toyota's planned release as a positive sign, others were more uncertain and took profits after the stock closed at a five-week high on Monday.

Nissan Motor (7201.T) fell 1.6 percent, while Honda Motor Co (7267.T) edged up 0.1 percent.

Shares of Meiji Holdings Co (2269.T) plunged 9.7 percent to 3,020 yen, marking a two-year low, after the Kyodo news agency reported that traces of radioactive cesium were found in the company's powdered milk. It was the third-biggest loser on the main board.

(Additional reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Joseph Radford)