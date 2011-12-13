Dollar on tenterhooks as investors await Fed policy clues
TOKYO The dollar eased on Wednesday with investors looking past an expected U.S. rate hike later in the day for clues on Federal Reserve policy for the rest of the year.
TOKYO Japan's Nikkei average fell on Tuesday on the prospect of mass downgrades of European sovereign ratings after measures by leaders to fight the region's debt crisis failed to satisfy markets and rating firms.
The Nikkei .N225 fell 1.2 percent to 8,552.81, still managing to stay above its 25-day average near 8,508. The broader Topix index .TOPX lost 0.8 percent to 740.71.
(Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Joseph Radford)
SINGAPORE Oil prices fell by one percent early on Wednesday after data showed a build in U.S. crude stocks and OPEC reported a rise in its production despite its pledge to cut back.