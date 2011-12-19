TOKYO Japan's Nikkei share average extended losses and hit a fresh three-week low on Monday after North Korean state television reported that the country's leader Kim Jong-il had died.

The benchmark Nikkei .N225 was down 1.1 percent at 8,308.36 in midafternoon trade, after earlier falling as low as 8,272. The broader Topix index .TOPX lost 1 percent to 716.13.

North Korea's leader Kim died of a heart attack while on a train trip, state media reported, sparking immediate concern over the political stability of the reclusive state and its nuclear program, and prompting South Korea to put its military on emergency alert.

"South Korea's reaction to this will be in focus. The risk or fear that the death of Kim Jong-il will lead to provocation by North Korea is prompting selling," said Hiroyuki Fukunaga, CEO of Investrust.

Market participants said the drop in Tokyo stocks will likely be limited, as investors shed positions while they await further news out of North Korea.

"For now, investors will try and reduce risk while they see how North Korea's political structure reacts and whether it will fall into chaos or stabilize after his death," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, a senior market analyst at Monex Inc.

Worries about Europe pushed the Nikkei lower in morning trade, while trading volumes remained thin, wiping out any improvement in sentiment that had been made on the back of encouraging U.S. economic data last week.

Fitch Ratings warned on Friday it may downgrade France and six other euro zone countries, saying a comprehensive solution to the region's debt crisis was "technically and politically beyond reach.

The Nikkei remained below its 25-day moving average near 8,476 on Monday, now seen as a key resistance point.

Market participants expected support to come from the Bank of Japan's buying of exchange-traded funds and from bargain-hunting by pension funds.

STOCK IMPACT SEEN LIMITED

"Although investors shed their positions, the market will rebound relatively quickly," said Fumiyuki Nakanishi, general manager of investment research at SMBC Friend Securities.

"When Kim Jong-il had a stroke in 2008, it looked like they were already preparing his son as an heir-apparent, so it looks as though the political structure in the country is fairly secure for now," he said.

Market players said major trading trends for the day had not changed after the news from North Korea, adding that investors were seen buying Nikkei put options at 8,250.

Shippers and securities firms extended losses as the biggest percentage losers on the main board, with Tokyo's sea transport subindex .ISHIP.T falling 4.6 percent and the securities subindex .ISECU.T dropping 3.9 percent.

Olympus Corp (7733.T), at the centre of a $1.7 billion accounting fraud, shed 8.3 percent to 921 yen in its fourth day of losses. U.S. fund manager Southeastern Asset Management, which holds 5 percent of the firm, said it was worried the current Olympus board may be gearing up to dilute existing shareholders in a bid to stay in power.

But Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) rose 3.7 percent to 692 yen, becoming the heaviest-traded share by turnover on the main board, after the automaker said it would buy up to 0.3 percent of its shares outstanding for as much as 10 billion yen between Monday and Thursday.

Nissan also said it would turn its subsidiary Aichi Machine Industry Co 7263.T into a wholly owned unit in March.

Aichi Machine, which supplies engines and transmissions to the automaker, soared 31 percent to 274 yen, topping the main board as the biggest percentage gainer.

(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)