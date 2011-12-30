TOKYO Japan's Nikkei average edged higher on Friday, buoyed by upbeat economic data from the United States, but was still set for a double-digit loss for 2011 -- the second straight year of decline and the worst since 2008.

Tokyo Electric Power Co (9501.T) seesawed in volatile trade, down for a fifth session after the trade minister urged it this week to consider de facto nationalization in the face of massive costs due to a radiation crisis at its Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant triggered by the March 11 earthquake.

The utility, known as Tepco, topped the main board as the heaviest traded share by turnover. It has lost more than 90 percent of its value since the March disaster.

"There was the earthquake, the Thai floods and the European sovereign debt crisis. It's difficult to say investors will rush back into equities next year, and as things stand it's hard to see a clear theme for the market to rally round," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, a senior market analyst at Monex Inc.

The Nikkei .N225 tracked Wall Street's overnight rally, gaining 0.3 percent to 8,425.76 by the midday break, with strategists citing its 25-day moving average of 8,478 as a key test.

The broader Topix .TOPX added 0.3 percent to 724.50.

Volume was expected to be thin on the last trading day of the year after it hit its lowest level in seven years this week.

A sales trader at a foreign brokerage said the market was mainly driven by macroeconomic factors and investors would like to see some sort of conclusion to Europe's debt crisis as they do not want to just keep their money in cash.

"There have been people bottom-fishing in steel and shipping companies hoping there will be hard restructuring and betting on that happening," the trader said.

"Profitability for these companies is still some way off but if you buy these things at such bomb out prices and you get news like scrapping or steel companies taking out capacity then you start to get a wave of money flowing into the cyclical sector."

Positive signs from U.S. regional factory data and pending sales of previously owned homes had boosted European shares, although lackluster demand for Italian debt prompted the European Central Bank to buy bonds in an effort to slow rises in yields.

China's factory activity likely shrank again in December, with the HSBC Purchasing Managers Index indicating slackening demand.

Trading house Marubeni Corp (8002.T) gained 2.4 percent after it signed a $1.7 billion contract with Kazakhstan's oldest oil refinery on Thursday to produce cleaner fuels.

Marubeni outperformed rivals Mitsui Co Ltd (8031.T), which rose 0.9 percent, and Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T), up 0.5 percent.

For the year, the Nikkei has lost 17.6 percent and the Topix is down more than 19 percent, compared with a 0.4 percent gain in the S&P 500 and an 11.5 percent decline in Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3.

Despite this year's steep drop, the Topix is only slightly cheaper than the S&P 500. It carries a 12-month forward price-earnings ratio of 11.4, compared with the U.S. index's 11.7.

(Additional reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Michael Watson)