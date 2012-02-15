TOKYO Japan's Nikkei average hit a six-month high on Wednesday and breached its 200-day moving average after the Bank of Japan expanded its asset buying program the day before and set an inflation target to pull the economy out of deflation.

The surprise move, which included adding 10 trillion yen ($127.51 billion) to its asset purchase program, pushed the yen to a 3-1/2-month low against the dollar, lifting the appeal of exporter shares.

Honda Motor Co (7267.T), Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T), Canon Inc (7751.T) and TDK Corp (6762.T) advanced between 0.7 and 1.9 percent.

The BOJ's reflationary attempt also boosted financial stocks, with Nomura Holdings Inc (8604.T) up 3.8 percent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (8306.T) adding 1.5 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (8316.T) gaining 2.2 percent.

"This action is positive for the market. I maintain a bullish view on the stock market for the short term. I think the Nikkei will gradually go up to 10,000 or more in the next couple of months," said Yasuo Sakuma, portfolio manager at Bayview Asset Management.

"If the BOJ's action leads to a (longer-term) weakness in the Japanese yen, exporters such as autos, auto parts and technology firms, as well as cyclical sectors such as maritime transportation and financials, will be the best performers."

Shipper Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (9104.T) soared 4.4 percent, while the sea transport subindex .ISHIP.T climbed 3.3 percent as the top performing sector.

The Nikkei .N225 climbed 0.9 percent to 9,134.47 after reaching 9,153.87, its highest level since August. The benchmark also breached its 200-day moving average near 9,050, which has been offering resistance.

The broader Topix .TOPX gained 0.9 percent to 793.81.

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc (8766.T) soared 4.8 percent after its net profit forecast of 10 billion yen for the year ending March beat analyst expectations.

Nomura analysts said the BOJ move helped ease concerns on Japanese corporate earnings, which were depressed by a strong yen.

But they expected the Nikkei to consolidate around 9,000 to 9,200 before heading towards 10,000 in late February or early March.

"Given that short-term overheating, as indicated by technicals, has not cooled down much, we think profit-taking could pick up in the near term and that consolidation could last a little longer owing to a timing correction," Nomura said in a note.

"We do not expected the Nikkei average to break through the 9,000-9,200 range and head towards 10,000 until the 25-day moving line (8,770 as of February 14) catches up to the present level, probably around late February to early March."

The benchmark Nikkei is up 8 percent so far this year as an improving outlook for the U.S. economy and an injection of 489 billion euros of three-year loans by the European Central Bank to boost liquidity outweighed disappointing corporate earnings in Japan.

(Additional reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Joseph Radford)