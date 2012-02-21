TOKYO Japan's Nikkei average was seen treading in range on Wednesday as investors took profits ahead of the key 9,500 level, while the initial euphoria over Greece's second bailout cooled and turned to concern over Athen's ability to stick to painful cuts.

Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 9,400 to 9,550 on Wednesday after Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,480, down 10 points or 0.1 percent, from the Osaka close of 9,490.

"The market lacks a sense of direction today and will be stuck in recent ranges as we are at a level that prompts many investors to take profit," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.

"I think it is a definite possibility for the benchmark to briefly top the 9,500 level, but without some positive factor to boost the index, it's unlikely to break out of the range," he said.

Market players said they will be watching forex moves to see if the Japanese currency could soften further against the dollar and the euro.

The dollar was last trading at 79.70 yen, easing from a six-month high hit on Monday.

On Tuesday, the Nikkei failed to top its resistance at 9,500, slipping 0.2 percent to 9,463.02, while the broader Topix .TOPX edged down 0.3 percent to 816.29.

The Nikkei is up 7.5 percent this month, taking this year's gains so far to more than 11 percent, supported by a run of strong economic data out of the United States, as well as the European Central Bank's liquidity injection of nearly half a trillion euros and further easing steps by the Bank of Japan.

Wall Street ended little changed overnight, paring gains after the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI briefly topped 13,000. > Wall St loses steam after Dow hits 13,000 .N

STOCKS TO WATCH

--TOYOTA (7203.T)

Toyota Motor Corp is considering importing cars to South Korea from Europe, the head of its South Korean unit said on Tuesday, a possible move aimed at further cutting reliance on the neighboring Japan for shipments amid the yen's strength.

--UNIVERSAL ENTERTAINMENT 6425.OS

Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN.O) plans to give evidence to U.S. authorities that claims its board member Kazuo Okada, chairman of Japanese Universal Entertainment Corp and largest shareholder of Wynn, bribed foreign gaming regulators and may have violated the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

--SUMITOMO CHEMICAL (4005.T)

Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd hopes to go ahead with the expansion of the Petro Rabigh petrochemical complex with state-run Saudi Aramco but is still unsure if it makes economic sense, a senior executive at the Japanese firm told Reuters.

--TOYOTA INDUSTRIES 6202.T

Toyota Industries Corp will take a 7.3 percent stake in Seibu Electric & Machinery Co Ltd (6144.T) next month through a private placement of shares worth about 400 million yen and outsource production of warehouse equipment, the Nikkei business daily said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Mari Saito)