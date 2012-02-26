TOKYO Japan's leading share index is expected to open higher on Monday, extending this month's gains of nearly 10 percent, with exporting stocks likely to attract interest after the yen fell to a nine-month low against the dollar.

Strategists expects the Nikkei .N225 to trade between 9,650 and 9,800, up from Friday's seven-month closing high. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,705 on Friday, up 65 points or 0.7 percent from the Osaka close of 9,640.

"I don't think G20 will affect the market trend. The key is the yen depreciation," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Inc.

Japanese exporters' earnings have been hit by a strong yen as well as supply disruptions caused by last year's massive earthquake and Thai floods, and so the yen's drop since a surprise central bank easing this month should offer some respite.

The dollar was last traded at 81.55 yen after hitting 81.66 yen, its highest since May 31. <FRX/>

A senior Japanese Finance Ministry official said at the G20 meeting in Mexico City that upward pressure on the yen was easing and he saw nothing strange as it pulls away from record highs below 80 yen per dollar.

At the G20 summit, leading economies told Europe it must put up extra money to fight its debt crisis if it wants more help from the rest of the world, piling pressure on Germany to drop its opposition to a bigger European bailout.

The Nikkei broke above 9,600 to its highest closing level in seven months at 9,647.39 on Friday, while the broader Topix index .TOPX advanced 0.6 percent to 834.29.

The benchmark Nikkei is up 9.6 percent this month, on track for its best February performance since 1991.

The index has risen 14 percent so far this year, boosted by a run of strong U.S. economic data, the European Central Bank's liquidity injection of nearly half a trillion euro, and further easing steps by the Bank of Japan and the Bank of England. > S&P 500 posts highest close in nearly four years .N > Yen tumbles further, euro holds firm <FRX/> > Treasuries rise on Europe worries, surging oil <US/> > Gold slips but notches largest gain in four weeks <GOL/> > Brent jumps to 10-month high on Iran tensions <O/R>

STOCKS TO WATCH

--SONY CORP (6758.T)

Sony declared a return to the smartphone business on Sunday, but warned the group's painful transition would not be as fast as rebranding.

--KANSAI ELECTRIC POWER CO INC (9503.T)

Kansai Electric Power is expected to forecast a net loss of more than 200 billion yen ($2.48 billion) for the year ending March, which would be the utility's biggest annual loss ever, the Nikkei business daily said on Saturday.

--MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP (8306.T), SUMITOMO MITSUI

FINANCIAL GROUP (8316.T)

Rival megabanks Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group have begun talks on breaking up their joint venture Mobit Co, as Sumitomo plans to make consumer lender Promise Co Ltd 8574.T a wholly owned unit in April, the Nikkei reported.

--OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO LTD (4578.T)

U.S. health regulators have approved Otsuka America Pharmaceutical's breath test to detect bacterial infection that causes stomach inflammation and ulcer, for use in children aged 3 to 17 years.

--SOFTBANK CORP (9984.T)

Softbank said it will hire more than 2,400 college graduates and mid-career employees in 2012, a recruiting drive nearly unmatched among Japanese firms, the Nikkei reported.

(Reporting by Dominic Lau and Lisa Twaronite; Editing by John Mair)