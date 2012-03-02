TOKYO Japan's Nikkei average hit a fresh seven-month closing high on Friday after a European Central Bank liquidity operation this week underpinned market sentiment, but it failed to hold above 9,800 for a third day as market players warned of a correction.

While investors continued to pick up real estate companies and financials, they took profits in recent gainers like automakers.

The benchmark Nikkei .N225 climbed 0.7 percent to 9,777.03, bringing its weekly gain to 1.3 percent. The index, however, failed to top technical resistance near 9,838, a 61.8 percent retracement of its fall from February to November last year.

The Nikkei briefly rose above that level for the past two days but failed to sustain gains as many Japanese investors were eager to lock in profits after February's rally ahead of their book-closing at the end of this month.

The broader Topix .TOPX gained 0.8 percent to 837.82, but similarly met resistance at 840, a 50 percent retracement of the decline in the same period.

"Investors started dipping back into defensives around the middle of this week and people are taking profits in companies like automakers that were bought heavily earlier this week," said Yumi Nishimura, senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.

Toyota (7203.T) was down 0.6 percent and Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) fell 1.1 percent after automakers were bought heavily this week on the softer yen, triggered by last month's surprise easing move by the Bank of Japan.

Japan's transportation equipment subindex .ITEQP.T was the worst sectoral performer and fell 0.3 percent.

Japan's No. 1 brokerage Nomura Holdings (8604.T) jumped 2.4 percent and topped the Topix core 30 list .TOPXC, while real setae firms Sumitomo Real Estate (8870.T) gained 1.2 percent and Nomura Real Estate (3231.T) advanced 1.5 percent.

Among heavily traded shares was Elpida Memory Inc 6665.T which topped the main board as the biggest percentage loser and shed 28.6 percent.

The stock had lost more than 98 percent this week after it filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday with 448 billion yen ($5.6 billion) in debt, a record for a Japanese manufacturer.

The stock traded at 3.3 times the usual average 30-day volume.

Overall trading volume was thin, with 2.25 billion shares changing hands on the main board, down from 2.63 billion shares on Thursday.

OVERHEATING

The Nikkei has gained more than 15.6 percent so far this year, boosted by a run of U.S. economic data suggesting a robust recovery in the world's largest economy and accommodative policies by global central banks that have pushed investors back into risk assets.

"The rally has been so fast that market players are becoming wary of overheating. At the individual company level, it is becoming difficult to buy at the current price as well," said Ryota Sakagami, chief strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

The price-book value ratio of the bottom 20 percent of the market is edging near 0.5 -- a level compatible with the historical average -- from around 0.3 before the market's rally, he said.

The benchmark was also deep in "overbought" territory, with its 14-day relative strength index at 82.2.

Many market players said the market would need further improvements in profit outlook in the next earning season from late April to rise above current levels towards the psychologically important 10,000 mark.

"With the U.S. jobs numbers and the major SQ (March settlement for both options and futures) next week I do think the benchmark is stuck in current ranges for now unless there is a major changes in the dollar/yen rate," said Daiwa's Nishimura.

Some market participants are also selling futures to hedge against a possible pullback in the market after the Nikkei's big February gain.

Trading volume of futures in the past three sessions was nearly double the long-term average, helping to lift intraday volatility of the market.

"The market is being driven by trading in the futures and at this point there is no clear trend," said Hideyuki Ishiguro, assistant manager of investment strategy at Okasan Securities.

But stocks could rise further in the medium-term, he added, as foreign investors have bought back a little more than half the amount of Japanese stocks that they had sold last year.

They have bought about 1.8 trillion yen of Japanese shares this year, which is about 60 percent of their relentless selling late last year.

"If they are going to fully buy back the amount they had sold, which I think is possible, then we could see a further rally in the market," said Ishiguro.

Elsewhere in Tokyo, Japan's No. 3 drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd (4568.T) gained 2.9 percent after it said it will tie up with Britain's GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK.L) to bring new vaccines to the Japanese market, known for its slow acceptance of vaccines.

Rival drugmakers Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (4502.T) advanced 0.8 percent and Astellas Pharma Inc (4503.T) climbed 1.2 percent.

(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)