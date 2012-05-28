SINGAPORE JPMorgan Asset Management has cut its investments in commodity companies as it turns more risk averse due to slowing economic growth in China and India and the debt crisis in the euro zone.

"If you compare to say three, four, five months ago, one of the bigger changes that we've done is that we have reduced commodity exposure quite a bit," said fund manager Pauline Ng, who helps manage JPMorgan's nearly $3.5 billion invested in ASEAN equities, along with three other portfolio managers.

"We used to be a big believer of the petrochemical and the coal story, today we are less positive on the outlook for those sectors. So, we have shifted to an underweight position for those global cyclical companies," Singapore-based Ng said.

The ASEAN fund moved to a more underweight position on Indonesian banks, partly due to regulatory risks, and shifted some of the money to Thailand, on which it has had a positive bias for many years.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (DBSM.SI), which bid $7.3 billion for Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk PT (BDMN.JK), is among the top-10 holdings in the fund.

Indonesia's central bank is set to limit the maximum stake a single shareholder can take in the country's banks to below 50 percent, a move that could scupper DBS Group's bid for Bank Danamon.

"I think at this point in time, the information available is pointing to the fact that it's probably not easy to see the deal take shape in the form that it was first envisaged," Ng said.

The Association of South East Asian Nations, or ASEAN, includes Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Brunei, Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar.

COCKTAIL OF RISKS

In the Singapore country fund, JPMorgan favors utilities, telecom and real estate investment trusts due to their defensive qualities that could help investors ride uncertain markets.

Keppel Corp Ltd (KPLM.SI), Astra International Tbk PT (ASII.JK) and United Overseas Bank Ltd (UOBH.SI) are among the top holdings of the ASEAN fund.

Ng is cautious on the outlook for global markets, given the cocktail of risks in Europe, China and India.

China posted its weakest growth in nearly three years in the first quarter.

"Somebody gave us this analogy - the first time you do skydiving or bungee jumping, it's a bit scary but not so bad. The second time it's a lot worse because you can remember the feeling of it. I think we are a little bit going through that right now," Ng said, comparing today's markets with the situation during the 2008 financial crisis.

But the fund remains very positive on the outlook of Southeast Asia due to the region's growth potential.

"Every part of the world you are seeing a slowdown in growth. I think in Southeast Asia, what is unique is that we believe that the growth will be sustainable and with the potential to increase if the governments can execute the investment programs that they talked about," Ng said.

(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)