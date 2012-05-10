SEOUL The South Korean won fell to a near four-month low in domestic trade on Thursday as continuing worries over the euro zone's troubles with Greece and Spain weighed on market sentiment.

The local currency was quoted at 1,142.5 against the dollar at the end of the local session, the lowest since January 17, compared with 1,140.4 at the end of domestic trade on Wednesday.

The won had fallen as low as 1,146.0 against the dollar in intraday trade, but better-than-expected Australian employment data provided some support.

"The euro rebounded because the Aussie data was good, and there's less offshore (dollar) buying," one foreign bank dealer said. "There is also dollar-selling from exporters once the dollar failed to break above the 1,145 level."

Political uncertainty over Greece grew after a leftist party gave up on its attempt to form a new government, creating more uncertainties about the euro zone's ability to cope with its burgeoning sovereign debt problem.

Spanish bond yields jumped on worries that the country will struggle to deal with its ailing banking sector, which weighed further on market sentiment.

The Bank of Korea earlier on Thursday kept the key policy rate on hold at 3.25 percent for the 11th consecutive month, but Governor Kim Choong-soo said the central bank's bias remains towards tightening once external conditions stabilize. This news didn't have a significant effect on the won, however.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index .KS11 ended down 0.3 percent at 1,944.93. Foreigners were net sellers of 201.3 billion won ($176.52 million) worth of shares.

Local bonds also fell, as investors were disappointed that the Bank of Korea signaled that a rate cut is not part of its current monetary policy considerations despite weak growth momentum.

June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.11 points to 104.37, while the yields on the benchmark five-year treasury bonds and three-year treasury bonds rose three basis points each.

(Additional Reporting By Lee Kyoungho; Editing by Eric Meijer)