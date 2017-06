SEOUL Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) slumped more than 3 percent after a two-day rebound, leading a broad decline in blue-chip technology counters that weighed on the wider index.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) .KS11 was down 1.67 percent at 1,798.08 points as of 0127 GMT, falling below the psychologically key 1,800-point chart level.

(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Chris Lewis)