SEOUL Seoul shares are likely to open lower on Thursday, tracking falls in Wall Street stocks as soaring Spanish borrowing costs raised concerns about Europe's ability to refinance itself.

Debt-plagued Spain, facing a costly rescue of its ailing banking sector, saw its bond yields edge closer to the 7 percent threshold, a level widely viewed as unsustainable which could force the euro zone's fourth-largest economy to seek a bailout.

The three major Wall Street indexes all fell more than 1 percent overnight as investors dumped stocks and commodities in favor of safe-haven assets.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) .KS11 fell 0.27 percent to close at 1,844.86 points on Wednesday, snapping a three-day winning streak.

