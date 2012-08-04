SEOUL Seoul shares fell on Friday after investors were left disappointed by the lack of immediate policy action by the European Central Bank (ECB), following a similar inaction from the U.S. Federal Reserve earlier in the week.

Financials underperformed, with Hana Financial Group (086790.KS) tumbling 4.3 percent while Shinhan Financial Group (055550.KS) slumped 3.1 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) .KS11 fell 1.11 percent to close at 1,848.68 points, but still managed to keep its head above the 60-day moving average of 1,841.91 points.

