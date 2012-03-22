LONDON Copper prices fell to a two-week low on Thursday after shrinking factory activity in top consumer China and worsening euro zone purchasing managers indexes (PMIs) raised concerns about the outlook for demand, with a weak euro adding pressure to prices.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME)was untraded in official rings, but bid at $8,289 a tonne from Wednesday's close of $8,455 a tonne.

The metal used in power and construction earlier fell to its lowest level since March 7 at $8,280 a tonne, dropping below its 200-day moving average.

China's manufacturing sector activity shrank in March with the overall rate of contraction accelerating and new orders sinking to a four-month low, the HSBC flash purchasing managers index - the earliest indicator of China's industrial activity - showed on Thursday.

"It indicates economic activity in China is slowing down, and this is nothing new. China also exports to the euro zone and it is falling victim to the crisis there," said Peter Fertig, consultant at Quantitative Commodity Research.

"But the Chinese administration is doing all it can to foster domestic demand so even though we are currently going through a difficult period, looking forward I expect to see a rebound (in copper demand)."

The market was also rattled after Germany's manufacturing sector shrank for the first time this year in March, and data showing the euro zone's economy took an unexpected turn for the worse in March.

The data knocked the euro to a session low against the dollar. A strong dollar makes commodities priced in the U.S. unit more expensive for holders of other currencies.

In the United States, data showed new U.S. claims for unemployment benefits dropped to a fresh four-year low last week, offering evidence the jobs market recovery was gaining traction.

FUNDAMENTALS

Copper has risen around 9 percent so far this year, as investors weigh up the prospects of brightening outlook for the U.S. economy against a slow pick-up in demand from China - which accounts for 40 percent of global consumption - following the Lunar New Year earlier this year.

In terms of fundamentals, Chinese trade data this week showed copper imports in February remained strong, in part as the metal is used as collateral for cheaper funding, but this may lead to lower imports ahead, Macquarie said in a research note.

"(We) expect that due to sufficient copper availability on the ground in China we will see net imports of copper decline in March," Macquarie said in a research note.

Copper stocks in LME-registered warehouses fell to their lowest since early November, 2008, down 2,875 tonnes to 255,450 tonnes with the ratio of cancelled warrants - material earmarked for delivery - to the total stocks at 31.84 percent.

Aluminium traded at $2,181.50 in official rings from Wednesday's close of $2,209.50, and tin traded at $22,300 from $23,000.

Lead was at $2,005 from Wednesday's close of $2,044 and nickel traded at $18,525 from $18,805 a tonne.

Zinc was untraded in rings, but bid at $2,003 a tonne from Wednesday's close of $2,020.

(Editing by James Jukwey)