SHANGHAI Copper prices retreated on Tuesday, pressured by soft Chinese data for March, including weaker copper import figures and higher inflation in the world's second-biggest economy.

But losses were limited by the view that China's economic slowdown was not drastic, with some bright spots such as a surprise trade surplus in March due partly to stable exports.

Investors were also cheered by hopes that China and the United States will roll out monetary loosening policies to boost growth.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.8 percent to $8,291.25 metric tonne by 11:53 p.m. Eastern Time, after rising 0.1 percent at its previous session last Thursday ahead of the Easter break.

The most-active July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dipped 0.7 percent to 59,440 yuan ($9,400) per metric tonne.

China's imports of copper fell 4.6 percent to 462,182 metric tonnes in March from 484,569 metric tonnes in the previous month, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

Analysts said this was a reflection of weaker real demand for the metal and a decrease in copper financing deals in China.

This came on the heels of data on Monday showing China's annual inflation rate jumping more than expected in March to 3.6 percent as food prices remained volatile.

"The macroeconomics of China and other major economies generally set a pessimistic tone for trading but hopes of a QE3 in the U.S. and more monetary easing in China is helping to keep prices up," said CITIC Newedge trader Eric Liu.

In the United States, most major Wall Street firms expect anemic growth in the jobs market and a struggling economic recovery to force the Federal Reserve to undertake another massive round of monetary stimulus, a Reuters poll found on Monday.

Also, helping to moderate investors' pessimism was the view that China will avoid a hard landing. In fact, customs data also showed a $5.35 billion trade surplus in March as import growth eased back from a 13-month peak while exports grew faster than expected.

(This story corrects most-active Shanghai copper contract in para 5 to July, not February, and removes reference to Monday price.)

($1 = 6.3085 Chinese yuan)

(Editing by Ed Davies)