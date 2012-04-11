A shipment of copper is seen in the port of Valparaiso city, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago, June 29, 2009. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

SINGAPORE London copper rose on Wednesday, regaining some ground after sliding nearly 4 percent in the previous session in a broad-based sell-off some analysts thought may have been overdone with top consumer China's copper imports staying high in March.

Copper futures in Shanghai lost almost 3 percent to hit three-month troughs, tracking the steep decline in London on Tuesday, but have managed to come off early lows.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange gained 0.7 percent to $8,094.75 a metric tonne by 10:25 p.m. Eastern Time, after falling as low as $8,024.85 in the previous session, its weakest since January 16.

The almost 4 percent decline in LME copper on Tuesday was its biggest single-day drop since mid-December.

The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell as low as 57,740 yuan a tonne, its lowest since January 12, before cutting losses to trade at 58,080 yuan ($9,200), down 2.2 percent.

The sell-off mirrored weakness across risky assets, pushing down Asian shares lower for a third day on Wednesday, after a less-than-forecast rise in China's overall imports last month sparked concern about a potential slowdown in demand from the world's top importer of many commodities.

While the same trade data showed China's copper imports fell 4.6 percent from February to 462,182 metric tonnes in March, that import volume was the fourth highest on record.

"Our view is that underlying Chinese demand is still solid and we think it should pick up heading into the second quarter," said Natalie Robertson, analyst at Australia and New Zealand Bank.

Investment bank Credit Suisse said the sell-off in industrial metals "is at least partly related to global risk aversion and looks slightly overdone".

Tuesday's sell-off happened as many European market reopened after a long Easter weekend and combined the Chinese trade data with the far more disappointing U.S. nonfarm payrolls numbers out last Friday to slash positions in risky assets.

Investors are now eyeing China's gross domestic product data due out on Friday, with the world's No. 2 economy seen growing by 8.3 percent in the first quarter, its slowest pace in nearly three years.

Economists say the GDP report should support expectations that China's economy is cooling but not crashing.

ANZ's Robertson said copper should bounce back to $8,600 during the second quarter, helped by a pickup in Chinese demand.

($1 = 6.3115 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Sugita Katyal)