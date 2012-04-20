SHANGHAI London copper traded slightly above $8,000 a metric tonne on Friday, hovering around its previous close, as investors waited for more decisive trading cues.

Thursday's successful French and Spanish bond auctions eased some fears over the eurozone debt crisis, but the positive news was later offset by soft jobs data out of the United States.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.2 percent to $8,036 a metric tonne by 9:23 p.m. EDT, after closing just one dollar lower on Thursday, but is on track to record a 0.6 percent weekly rise.

* The most-active July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange shed 0.2 percent to 57,560 yuan ($9,100) a metric tonne, after falling 0.3 percent in the previous session. It is on track to post a 1.4 percent fall on the week.

* France and Spain sold all the bonds they wanted at auction on Thursday, although for Spain the cost was rising yields, indicating growing concerns the government will not be able to tame its deficit.

* The number of Americans claiming unemployment benefits for the first time fell only slightly last week, suggesting that job growth in April will not improve much after March's disappointing performance.

* International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde said on Thursday she expects to win a big boost in funding to help the lender safeguard countries from the euro zone debt crisis now that Europe had taken significant steps on its own.

* Germany's leading economic institutes revised their 2012 growth forecasts slightly higher on Thursday, but warned that the debt crisis still haunting the euro zone remained the biggest threat to growth in Europe's largest economy.

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares slipped on Friday as disappointing U.S. economic data stirred doubts about the strength of recovery, while the yen weakened after the Bank of Japan flagged the prospect of further monetary easing to support the struggling economy. <MKTS/GLOB>

* Against the dollar, the euro emerged from a choppy overnight session none the worse for wear. It hit a high of $1.3166 following a successful Spanish bond sale but then dropped on rumors, later denied, of a possible French rating downgrade.

($1 = 6.3039 Chinese yuan)

