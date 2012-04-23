A shipment of copper is seen in the port of Valparaiso city, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago, June 29, 2009. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

NEW YORK/LONDON Copper started the week on shaky ground on Monday, falling nearly 2 percent in decent volume after an unexpected drop in European service-sector activity dampened hopes the region will soon emerge from its economic slump.

With the broader markets focused on Europe's grimmer outlook, copper prices failed to find any support from Chinese data that showed factories in the world's No. 2 economy logged their best performance this year.

Instead, copper sank in a broad-based retreat from riskier assets as political uncertainties in France and the Netherlands added to growing fears that the euro zone's fiscal troubles could spread to countries once perceived to be safe from the crisis. <MKTS/GLOB>

"Financial markets are in panic mode at the moment, and that is putting pressure on assets perceived as risky such as base metals," said Peter Fertig, consultant at Quantitative Commodity Research.

"The reaction in markets has been overdone and is not based on fundamentals, for example in China the PMIs have been improving. But because the markets have been panicking about the situation in the euro zone for some time, we could still see some volatility ahead."

London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper shed $145 or 1.7 percent to finish at $8,045 a metric ton (1.1023 tons). It touched an intraday low at $7,977.25.

In New York, the May COMEX contract settled with a loss of 7.20 cents or nearly 2 percent at $3.6260 per lb, after dealing between $3.6035 and $3.6920.

COMEX volumes neared 81,000 lots in late New York trade, about 20 percent above the 30-day average, Thomson Reuters preliminary data showed.

Prices of the economically sensitive red metal dropped after data showed euro zone business woes deepened at a faster pace than expected in April. The Purchasing Managers Index for the bloc's dominant service sector fell to a five-month low, against forecasts that it rose.

A separate PMI for Germany showed that the export-oriented manufacturing sector of Europe's largest economy shrank at the fastest pace in nearly three years in April.

Politics added to the region's uncertainties after the Socialist challenger edged out French President Nicolas Sarkozy, leaving the two to fight a May 6 election run-off, while the Dutch government was set to resign in a crisis over budget cuts.

The developments sent the euro down from last week's two-week peak against the dollar, making dollar-priced metals more costly for European investors. <FRX/> <MKTS/GLOB>

In the physical copper market, LME data showed stocks fell 2,300 tonnes to 258,850, with cancelled warrants -- material booked to leave warehouses -- shooting up by 44,425 tonnes, equivalent to 40 percent of available stock, its highest level in eight years.

The jump in cancellations was expected to curb a mild retreat in European copper premiums, quoted this week in a $70-$80 range.

Cash copper traded at a premium of as high as $83 against the benchmark three-month futures contract, reflecting a perceived lack of supply of nearby material.

CHINESE FACTORY ACTIVITY

Investors overlooked a modest improvement in factory activity in China, especially with other data showing China's refined copper imports fell some 30,000 tonnes to 345,667 in March from February.

"Although the Chinese PMI numbers showed the country's industrial activity improving from March, overall sentiment is still cautious. Chinese copper demand remains soft," Orient Futures derivatives director Andy Du said.

China's HSBC flash Purchasing Managers Index showed industrial activity picked up in April from March, but stayed under 50, which still signified contracting economic activity.

Evan Smith, co-manager of the U.S. Global Investors Global Resources Fund (PSPFX) -- a natural resources fund with more than $1 billion in assets under management, said further stimulus in China was likely.

"We kind of have the story heading in the right direction, but I don't know if we are at the absolute level of support that we need quite yet," he said.

"There has been some re-stocking, but end-user demand is not ramping up. It needs stimulus, and that could be in store later this year.

(Additional reporting by Harpreet Bhal; Editing by Dale Hudson and Anthony Barker)