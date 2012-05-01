An employee carries copper hoses at the Sociedade Paulista de Tubos Flexiveis (SPTF) metallurgical company which manufactures flexible metal hoses, in Sao Paulo April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

LONDON Copper moved slightly higher on Tuesday helped by brisk manufacturing data in top metal consumer China and in the United States but concerns about the euro zone crisis and lower expectations of U.S. monetary stimulus kept a lid on prices.

Trading was thin with many markets shut for the May Day holiday, including China and parts of Europe, limiting the market impact of data showing a sustained expansion in China's factory sector.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was at $8,445 by 1522 GMT, after hitting a session high of $8,454. It closed at $8,400 on Monday.

China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to a 13-month high of 53.3 in April, signaling the world's No. 2 economy may be recovering from a first-quarter trough.

China consumes about 40 percent of the global supply of copper.

The pace of growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector also picked up, rising in April to its highest level in 10 months, suggesting the economy still had some resilience after indications it had lost momentum at the start of the second quarter.

"The data was positive. The Chinese figures confirmed that the economy has hit the bottom in the first quarter this year. This brightens the scenario for copper in the medium term," T-Commodity consultant Gianclaudio Torlizzi said.

"Lower expectations of a monetary stimulus in the U.S. however might pull prices lower in the near term."

Two top Federal Reserve officials - one with a dovish, employment-focused bent, and the other a self-avowed inflation hawk - on Monday both said they saw no need for the U.S. central bank to ease monetary policy any further.

A third top U.S. Federal Reserve official on Tuesday also said he was not inclined to increase monetary policy accommodation, including more quantitative easing, now.

Also weighing on metals, business sentiment surveys and data across the euro zone have pointed to a worsening outlook as government austerity measures bite. This came into sharp focus on Monday when Spain officially joined a long list of European nations in recession.

Still, tight global supply has helped copper gain around 10 percent so far this year due to problems including a shortage of skilled labor, higher costs and declining ore grades.

In Chile, the world's top copper producer, output of the metal fell 2.6 percent in March from a year earlier on disruptions in operations and smelting. The country is grappling with dwindling ore grades, extreme weather, energy problems and strike threats.

But while global demand for refined copper is expected to exceed production by 240,000 tons in 2012, a production surplus is expected in 2013, according to the International Copper Study Group. (ICSG)

This will reverse a three-year trend of market deficits as the industry recovers from labor unrest, adverse weather and other constraints, the ICSG said. (nL5E8FU4BD)

EXPORTS

With copper inventories in warehouses monitored by the LME at their lowest since 2008, Chinese copper smelters and trading firms are ready to export the metal to LME sheds over the next two months to help ease tight global supplies and trim near record stockpiles at home.

Copper stocks fell another 7,000 tons to 241,550 tons, according to data from the LME on Tuesday.

"Talk of China re-exporting copper from bonded warehouses for financing purposes have been viewed as negative by the market, but we think volumes may be limited and that China will continue to import copper, which is of strategic importance," ANZ said in a research note.

In other metals, three-month lead was at $2,172.50 per metric ton (1.1023 tons), up from $2,148 at the close on Monday.

"We're definitely seeing some short covering in lead," Barclays analyst Gayle Berry said.

"With the nearby spreads moving into backwardation, we did see quite a lot of short selling over the past month or two and I think the increase in cancelled warrants have probably got a few people nervous."

LME data shows that in lead, cancelled warrants or material booked to leave warehouses have risen from around 11,000 tons in early April to nearly 86,850 tons, with some 12,050 tons booked to leave Genoa and Leghorn in Italy.

The benchmark cash-to-three-months backwardation - the premium for cash lead against three-month delivery - reached $5 on Monday, its highest in around three weeks.

Tin was $22,700 from $22,775 at Monday's close, zinc was $2,071 from $2,062, aluminum was $2,128 from $2,119 and nickel was $17,762 from $17,895.

(Editing by Keiron Henderson)