A worker checks a shipment of copper inside the plant at the copper refinery of Codelco Ventanas in Ventanas city, about 164 km (101 miles) northwest of Santiago, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

NEW YORK/LONDON Copper rose for the first time in six sessions Thursday, recovering from the prior day's three-week low below $8,000 a tonne after a double-dose of upbeat data from the United States helped draw in buyers.

Copper rose in tandem with global equities, which were up for the first time in seven sessions, after data showing a fall in weekly claims for jobless benefits and a record surge in exports in March offset weak trade data from top copper consumer China. <MKTS/GLOB>

"The data today has put a small bid under risk assets, but the bigger surprise is how well the markets really shrugged off the Chinese exports numbers," said Nic Johnson, who helps manage about $30 billion in commodities at Pacific Investment Management Co. in Newport Beach, California.

"We've had quite a sell-off over the past few days. Maybe it has just run its course, and there's buyers below here," Johnson added.

London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper closed at $8,105 per tonne, up 0.65 percent from a last bid of $8,053 on Wednesday, when the price hit a three-week low of $7,949.75.

In New York, the COMEX July contract rose 3.10 cents to settle at $3.6905 per lb, after dealing between $3.6435 and $3.7135.

COMEX copper volume was a light 60,000 lots traded by late in the New York session, about a quarter below the 30-day norm, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data.

New claims for state unemployment benefits in the U.S. slipped 1,000 last week to a seasonally adjusted 367,000. Analysts said that suggested that seasonal distortions which had led to a spike in applications last month was probably over.

Separately, the U.S. trade gap widened to $51.8 billion in March, the biggest jump in nearly a year, as a surge in imports swamped a rise in exports, which hit a record high.

But signs of a slowdown in China continued to appear, this time in trade figures which showed weaker-than-expected exports and stalling headline import growth.

"It's a sign that they (China) are not immune to developments elsewhere," said Peter Buchanan, commodities analyst and senior economist at CIBC in Toronto. "We are not only seeing softer growth in China, but all of the other BRIC countries as well."

Inbound shipments of copper into China fell 18.8 percent to an eight-month low in April.

"Short term the balance of risk is on the downside. Everyone is thinking Greece will be out of the euro in a month or two (and) trade data out from China today was poor," said Citi analyst David Wilson.

Greece late on Wednesday averted an imminent funding crisis after the board of the European Financial Stability Facility agreed to release a scheduled payment.

The 4.2 billion euro allocation allows the country to meet near-term bond redemptions, helping the euro stabilize after an eight-day sell-off. <USD/>

Wilson added: "It's difficult to be massively bearish because each time copper dips you see good consumer buying."

BUY BELOW $8,000

Despite a still-unclear demand outlook for copper in the near term, its supply-side fundamentals continued to reflect a growing tightness.

In this regard, LME copper warehouse inventories fell another 1,075 tonnes to 219,850 tonnes, hitting a 3-1/2-year low.

Stocks of copper in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) have also declined in the past few weeks after a steep rise in the first quarter of this year.

"An inventory reduction has been observed for the past four weeks on the SHFE. In the short term, the copper price could remain under pressure, given that China's import demand has had a major bearing on the price for long periods in the past," Commerzbank said in a research note.

"Copper briefly dipped below the $8,000 a tonne mark yesterday to hit its lowest price for three weeks, though it recovered again overnight. It would appear that there is increased buying interest among market players at prices below $8,000 a tonne," it concluded.

(Additional reporting by Maytaal Angel; editing by Keiron Henderson and James Jukwey)