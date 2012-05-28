A worker checks a shipment of copper inside the plant at the copper refinery of Codelco Ventanas in Ventanas city, about 164 km (101 miles) northwest of Santiago, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

LONDON Copper extended gains on Monday on hopes of more stimulus from China, and after Greek conservative parties topped opinion polls, helping calm fears over contagion should Athens default on its debt and leave the euro.

A conservative victory on June 17 would raise the odds that Athens will form a government that would agree to harsh bailout terms by the European Union and the International Monetary Fund, enabling it to stay in the currency club.

But risks remain high, as Spain is said to be considering issuing more debt to recapitalize the country's fourth-largest lender, Bankia (BKIA.MC).

Also supportive of copper was news that Beijing may subsidize vehicle purchases in rural areas, the latest of a number of moves signaling the Chinese government's attempts to stimulate the economy.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 1.2 percent to $7,731.75 a metric ton by 6.09 a.m. EDT from $7,639 on Friday, with volumes expected to remain light given public holidays in Europe and the U.S.

Copper prices have dropped more than 8 percent this month alone, with demand prospects glum not just in Europe, but in China, which accounts for around 40 percent of the world's copper consumption.

"There is an air of stability around the markets at the moment (with) conservatives in Greece inching ahead. Doom mongers been vociferous (about a Greek default), so opinion is changing a little bit," said Sucden trader Steve Hardcastle.

Surveys showed on Saturday Greece's conservatives have regained an opinion poll lead that would allow the formation of a government committed to keeping the country in the euro zone.

But the euro zone remains a wild card to many investors, who worry that debt problems there will worsen and further crimp the region's demand for copper and other commodities.

German central bank chief Jens Weidmann dismissed French-backed calls for the use of joint euro bonds to boost economic growth in Europe. He said in an interview in French newspaper Le Monde that "this debate irritates me a bit".

CROSS HEAD

Over in China meanwhile, a Qingdao-based copper buyer said that until more details were released on various investments and subsidies by Beijing, investors would wonder how these would stimulate domestic consumption in the longer term.

"The earmarked investments and subsidies will create more demand for metals in the short term, but it remains to be seen how these projects will stimulate domestic consumption and help China restructure its economy, and if it will improve liquidity or just increase debt held by local governments," he said.

On a fundamental level though, copper remained in short supply, with the global market in a 110,000-tonne deficit in February, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said last week.

In industry news, the incoming CEO of Codelco CODEL.UL has signaled there will be no change in the Chilean state copper giant's attitude toward its right to acquire 49 percent of Anglo American Plc's (AAL.L) assets in south-central Chile.

Also, the world's No. 3 copper mine, Chile's Collahuasi, is gradually resuming mining operations following the accidental death of a worker late Saturday, spokeswoman Bernardita Fernandez told Reuters on Sunday.

In other metals traded, soldering metal tin edged up 0.51 percent to $19,850 a metric ton from $19,750, while zinc, used in galvanizing, dipped 0.03 percent to $1,908 from $1,908.50.

Battery material lead was flat at $1,950, aluminum rose 0.32 percent to $2,020 from $2,013.50, while stainless-steel ingredient nickel rose 0.43 percent to $17,123 from $17,050. Metal Prices at 0912 GMT Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Anthony Barker)