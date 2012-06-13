An employee carries copper hoses at the Sociedade Paulista de Tubos Flexiveis (SPTF) metallurgical company which manufactures flexible metal hoses, in Sao Paulo April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

LONDON/NEW YORK Copper prices rose slightly in light, directionless trade on Wednesday, boosted by a stronger euro after an early slide due to weak U.S. retail sales data that fed fears about demand in the world's largest economy.

U.S. retail sales declined for a second straight month in May and wholesale prices fell by the most in three years. Copper fell on the news, then bounced up on sporadic bouts of short covering activity.

Traders noted the second day of quiet conditions and said the market lacked conviction and direction ahead of the Greek election over the weekend and the Italian bond auction on Thursday.

"Turnover remains thin, with participants wary about the outcome of the Italian bond auction tomorrow and the looming Greek election this weekend," said Standard Bank analyst Leon Westgate.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed at $7,390 per ton, up just $5 from Tuesday's close of $7,395 a ton as the market took a breather for a second day after the wild fluctuations of the past week.

In New York, the COMEX July contract settled up 0.11 percent at $3.3395 per lb, garnering some technical support after hitting an intraday low of $3.3185.

Investors remained nervous about Europe despite this week's 100 billion euro ($125.74 billion) bank rescue plan for Spain. Some thought copper might bounce up on relief after June 17 elections in Greece.

"The chances of a major blowout in Europe are not that high. People are getting quite cautious ahead of the weekend's elections. It's more likely to see an event that will be positive for risk appetite and therefore you'll see copper doing well early next week," said analyst Dan Smith of Standard Chartered, adding that dips should be seen as a buying opportunity.

Copper, used in power and construction, is down more than 11 percent so far this quarter as worries about the euro zone and uncertainty about demand from top consumer China weigh. It is down 2.3 percent in the year to date.

Copper's recovery from session lows came as the euro rose for a second day against the dollar, as currency investors pared hefty bearish positions, but lingering concern about Spain, Italy and Greece limited the currency's upside.

NICKEL UPSIDE CAPPED

Among other metals, nickel was lower at $16,980 from Tuesday's close of $17,175 on expectations of higher supplies after Russian group Norilsk Nickel (GMKN.MM), the world's largest nickel and palladium miner, resumed shipments from its Arctic port of Dudinka. Flooding as the ice melted after the end of the winter prompted a seasonal halt.

LME nickel stocks are close to one-year highs, as demand from the stainless steel sector remains weak, as prices recover from 2.5 year lows.

"I can't see much more on the upside as we are starting to run into a lot of selling and with all the uncertainty around plus lower stainless production in the coming months, it's difficult to see it sustaining a rally," an LME trader said.

China's nickel ore imports are expected to have hit a record high in May after a rush to purchase laterite ore ahead of a curb on shipments by top supplier Indonesia, although high inventories could put pressure on nickel prices.

Lead ended at $1,900 per ton, up from Tuesday's $1,895.50, while tin was $19,450 a ton, down from Tuesday's close of $19,700 a ton, and aluminum was at $1,964, down from $1,968. Zinc, untraded at the close, was last bid at $1,882, up from $1,880.

(Editing by Anthony Barker and David Gregorio)