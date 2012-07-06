LONDON Copper extended losses on Friday under the weight of a stronger dollar after data from the United States showed the job market in the world's biggest economy was not recovering quickly enough, which added to worries about a severe slowdown in China.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange, untraded at the close, was last bid at $7,530 per tonne versus $7,695 at Thursday's close.

It fell 2 percent this week.

The metal used in power and construction fell to a session low of $7,559.75 shortly after a report showed that U.S. employers hired at a dismal pace in June.

The euro extended losses to fall to a two-year low against the dollar after the jobs report stoked strong risk aversion and prompted a flight to safe havens.

A stronger U.S. currency makes dollar-priced commodities such as base metals costlier for holders of other currencies.

"The data was below expectations and made the dollar jump, which put pressure on metals," T-commodity consultant Gianclaudio Torlizzi said.

"But the fall might be short-lived as the data was not terrible. It wasn't bad enough to boost expectations of monetary easing in the U.S., but it wasn't good enough to exclude it completely."

NEGATIVE TERRITORY

Copper, however, was already in negative territory before the release of the U.S. job data because although China, the euro zone and Britain all loosened monetary policy on Thursday, investors were underwhelmed by the central banks' moves.

"The rate cut in China raised concerns that a string of economic data that will be published next week might be significantly weaker than previously expected," Daniel Briesemann, an analyst at Commerzbank said.

"One could argue that China's central bank knows something that people don't and bad data would raise more fears of a hard landing in China."

China's rate cut preceded comments by Vice Premier Wang Qishan that the world's second-largest economy would have difficulty meeting its 10 percent trade growth target this year, which some investors said may signal its downturn is deeper than expected.

The European Central Bank cut interest rates to a record low but steered clear of more dramatic measures such as buying government bonds or flooding banks with fresh liquidity.

"Instead of being encouraged by the central banks' moves, many interpret them as a sign that these governments are worried about their economies," said a Shanghai-based trader.

In other metals, aluminum, untraded at the close, was last bid at $1,896 from $1,944 at Thursday's close; zinc - used in galvanizing - closed at $1,844 from $1,854 and battery material lead at $1,860 from $1,887.

Tin closed at $18,500 from a last bid of $18,875 on Thursday and nickel at $16,150 from $16,700.

(Additional reporting by Carrie Ho in SHANGHAI; Editing by Mike Nesbit and Jason Neely)