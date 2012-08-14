LONDON/NEW YORK Copper broke a four-day losing streak to make modest gains on Tuesday as better-than-expected U.S. retail sales and encouraging French and German economic growth data offset concerns about the health of the broader euro-zone region.

Gains though were tempered by strength in the U.S. dollar as signs of an tentative improvement in the U.S. economy reduced expectations the Federal Reserve could soon launch a third round of bond buying, or quantitative easing, to help the world's largest economy.

"It's the double bluff. Retail sales means the economy's doing better, but that also means there's less need for QE, so the dollar's strengthening. Should the market follow currencies or the better-than-expected data?" said a London-based analyst.

A stronger dollar makes commodities priced in the unit more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed at $7,416 a tonne from $7,395 at Monday's close and rebounded from a session low of $7,366, the weakest in more than a week.

Copper, which has shed about 12 percent since the beginning of May, has been trapped in a range of $7,300-$7,600 over the past three weeks in thin volumes during the European holiday season.

COMEX copper for September delivery settled just 0.16 percent higher at $3.359 per lb, spending most of the session range bound after moving off an intraday high of $3.38 per lb early in the morning.

Copper also garnered support from U.S. equities, which were boosted by improving retail sales and an upbeat outlook about the housing market from Home Depot Inc (HD.N). Copper is used in piping and wiring in domestic appliances and construction.

Trading volumes were light due to the Northern Hemisphere summer holiday and as investors sat on their hands ahead of a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke in Jackson Hole next month, traders said.

Even after Tuesday's data, investors hope the central bank will renew bond purchases for a third round of quantitative easing to support the economy. The Fed's next scheduled monetary policy meeting is on September 12-13.

The market is also waiting for the European Central Bank to flesh out details of its own bond buying program.

China is also expected to step up its response to slowing growth after two rounds of interest rate cuts. Stimulus could come in the form of more infrastructure projects, which are seen raising demand for base metals and energy.

That may provide some relief after Standard Chartered cautioned that copper demand from the world's largest consumer remains tepid and bonded stocks in China are back near their one-million-tonne record.

ENCOURAGING DATA

The U.S. data showed retail sales rose for the first time in four months in July and Germany, the euro zone's two biggest economies, grew at a greater than expected pace.

"The slightly positive news out of Germany and France this morning has helped the market find some footing," RBC said in a research note. "Overall the market remains on the defensive as concerns China is behind the growth curve continue to saturate the market."

But data showed on Tuesday that the euro zone's debt-ravaged economy shrank in the second quarter, having flat lined in the first.

That raised concerns Germany might be dragged into recession with the bloc's ailing periphery.

SCANT CHANCE OF ALUMINIUM CUTS

Aluminum came under renewed pressure after a jump in exchange stocks and on waning hopes that producers, particularly in China, will make much-needed output cuts to remove some of excess in supply that has hurt prices.

LME aluminum closed at $1,856 a tonne, down from $1,857 at the finish on Monday, retracing most of the ground gained last week. Prices are close to levels considered to be many producers' breakeven level.

LME stocks rose 29,000 tonnes to 4.9 million tonnes, their highest level since early June.

Stock moves were also in focus in nickel, which recovered from three-year lows hit on Monday to close at $15,470, up from $15,375 on Monday, after a large jump in canceled warrants.

Canceled warrants, indicating the owner will be taking delivery of their metal, jumped over 5,600 tonnes to 15,630 tonnes, representing some 13.5 percent of LME inventory.

In other LME metals, three-month lead closed at $1,855 a tonne from $1,857 on Monday. The tom-next spread went into a backwardation as high as $9.30 ahead of third Wednesday, the monthly prompt date.

LME data showed a dominant position in lead holding 80-90 percent of warrants and cash positions..

Zinc closed flat at $1,819 a tonne and tin at $18,275 from $17,700.

(Additional reporting by Carrie Ho in Shanghai; editing by Anthony Barker and Andre Grenon)