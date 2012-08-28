NEW YORK/LONDON Copper fell on Tuesday, hit by concerns about the global economy and mixed U.S. economic data that did not convince investors the Federal Reserve will unleash a new round of stimulus this week.

Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke is expected to keep markets guessing about the timing of another round of bond purchases when he speaks on Friday in Jackson Hole, but he is likely to sustain expectations for action of some kind next month.

"Everything is just wavering in and out ... nothing is going to happen ahead of Jackson Hole. There's just too much news that we're waiting on," said Zachary Oxman, managing director with TrendMax in Encinitas, California.

COMEX copper for September delivery fell 1.40 cents to settle at $3.4625 per lb, after dealing from $3.4425 and $3.4720.

"Copper will probably want to stick right around here ... I really don't see it breaking meaningfully above $3.55 or below $3.35," TrendMax's Oxman said.

COMEX volumes picked up on Tuesday with more than 63,000 lots traded in late New York business, more than 40 percent above the 30-day average, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data.

At the London Metal Exchange (LME), three-month copper went untraded at the close but was last bid at $7,605 a tonne, down from Friday's close of $7,640 a tonne.

Global growth concerns resurfaced after Japan cut its assessment for the economy, citing slow-downs in the United States and China, as well as Europe's debt crisis.

U.S. housing and consumer sentiment data painted a mixed picture for the world's largest economy and gave investors little incentive to take on a position in front of Bernanke's speech at the end of the week.

"Investors are likely to stay on the sidelines ahead of the meeting in Jackson Hole," VTB analyst Andrey Kryuchenkov said.

"(Federal Reserve Chairman Ben) Bernanke will probably reiterate that the Fed will keep interest rates low until 2014 and remain accommodative, but I don't think we can expect more quantitative easing, so markets could be disappointed."

Also, big metal consumer China's industrial sector posted a sharp profit drop in July, showing that slackening domestic and external demand has weighed on corporate earnings.

Most major markets have shown broad-based gains over the past month on hopes for a third round of monetary easing by the Fed and expectations the European Central Bank will take action to cut high borrowing costs hurting Spain and Italy.

CHINA DEMAND

Traders reported a lift in Chinese spot copper demand on news that smelters were buying domestic copper to cover their supply contracts and planning to export more copper to take advantage of a new tax incentive.

"Smelters and speculators have been buying up spot copper in China, slightly tightening supply here, which has in turn resulted in more bonded warehouse drawdowns," a Shanghai-based physical trader said.

"Despite the flurry of trading lately, downstream copper demand is still weak. LME copper physical premiums in Shanghai have stayed at around $70-80 per tonne for the past few months, with some willing to go as low as $50-60."

LME zinc snapped four sessions of gains to close down $7 at $1,872 per tonne.

Lead edged up $4 to end at $1,975 a tonne. It sank to a two-year low of $1,742 in June but has since rebounded.

The low price of LME lead is likely to keep China's imports of lead concentrate healthy this month, but this could cool in the fourth quarter as prices tick higher.

China is the world's top producer and consumer of refined lead, although it relies on international markets for part of its raw material needs.

(Additional reporting by Susan Thomas; Editing by William Hardy and Jane Baird)