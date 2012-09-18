A shipment of copper is seen in the port of Valparaiso city, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago, June 29, 2009. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

SINGAPORE Copper eased for a second straight session on Tuesday as a rally in the wake of fresh U.S. stimulus began to splutter, with traders from top metals consumer China unwilling to chase prices that last week hit the highest since May.

Markets have paused from last week's rallies as investors calculate the impact on growth from the Federal Reserve's aggressive stimulus and eye whether Spain will request a bailout to ease its fiscal strains. <MKTS/GLOB>

The Fed said on September 13 it was launching a new program of buying $40 billion a month of mortgage-backed securities bonds, known as quantitative easing (QE) that would be open ended as it sought to improve the U.S. labor market outlook.

"We have to assume that commodity prices are being inflated by QE3, the weaker dollar and the prospect of some form of demand hasn't come through yet... there's a lot of money chasing a little bit of yield," said Jonathan Barratt, chief executive of Barratt's Bulletin, a Sydney-based commodity research firm.

"At the beginning of the year, we were looking for a copper market deficit, but because supply was constant and demand was off, that has fallen down. Still, when China comes back on line, that deficit can appear pretty quickly," he added.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped 0.45 percent to $8,265 a metric ton by 0702 GMT, adding to modest losses seen in the previous session. Copper on Friday rose to $8,411 a metric ton, its highest since May 2 and its biggest single day rally since June.

The euro has rallied some nine percent from a two-year low of $1.2040 hit in July when investors were deeply worried that the currency bloc might be heading for a break-up as borrowing costs of Spain and Italy had soared.<USD/>

A weaker dollar makes commodities priced in the greenback cheaper for holders of other currencies.

China is the world's top copper consumer, accounting for 40 percent of refined demand in 2011. A Reuters poll of analysts in July saw the market in a 168,500 metric ton deficit this year.

The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange finished 0.4 percent lower at 59,590 yuan ($9,400) a metric ton.

SHOT CONFIDENCE

Premiums for front-month copper against the rolling third month contract have dropped to 170 yuan from more than 500 yuan last week, reflecting trader appetite that has been blunted by high prices.

"This wave of rising prices is purely due to funds' desire to make money with the help of QE3," said a Shanghai-based trader at a Western bank.

"Demand is very poor and there is no confidence at all. We just visited a few factories last week, there has been a 10-15 percent decrease in demand this year so far."

In aluminum, fourth-quarter premiums to Japanese buyers, Asia's biggest importers of the metal, rose 24 percent from the previous quarter to a record high of $254-$255 a metric ton as supplies remain tight, traders said on Tuesday.

Premiums have set record highs despite a global surplus due partly to large stocks locked up by banks in financing deals.

Also reflecting a lack of available supply, the cost to roll nearby aluminum contracts soared to $8.50 on a tomorrow, next day delivery, basis, the highest since January, ahead of the September contract expiry this week.

($1 = 6.3173 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Melanie Burton; editing by Miral Fahmy)