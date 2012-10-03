LONDON Copper slipped on Wednesday, ending four days of gains, as weak data from Europe and China reinforced concerns about the outlook for industrial metal demand despite recent efforts by central banks to stimulate economic growth.

Weak readings for purchasing managers indexes (PMIs) suggested it was almost inevitable the euro zone returned to recession in the third quarter, one more in a succession of indications the global economy is struggling.

Further signs of slowing expansion in China, which accounted for 40 percent of refined copper demand last year, also came on Wednesday, with the country's official PMI for the services sector falling to 53.7 in September from 56.3 in August.

Copper prices briefly pared losses after data showed better-than-expected private sector job additions in the United States in September, with the focus now shifting to the keenly watched U.S. non farm payrolls figures due on Friday.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange ended at $8,290 a tonne, from Tuesday's close of $8,325.50. The metal used in power and construction had gained more than 2 percent over the past four sessions.

"We seem to go from QE3-related euphoria to reality-related depression. It's obviously too quick, but we haven't yet seen any real fundamental follow through to support the rally that was prompted by QE3," said analyst David Wilson at Citigroup in London.

Copper has risen 9 percent since the start of September and touched a 4-1/2 month peak of $8,422, fuelled by the third round of quantitative easing (QE3) by the U.S. Federal Reserve, the promise of bond buying by the European Central Bank (ECB) and stimulus measures in Japan and China.

Some of the gains have been due to a weaker dollar against the euro on the back of QE3, but the expected launch of ECB purchases of Spanish bonds may reverse the trend, Wilson said.

"If Europe is printing (money) as well and that reverses, does that remove support for commodities given the fact that real industrial demand for metals doesn't seem to be that strong?"

Wilson, who expects metals to drift lower in coming months, forecasts copper will average $8,000 a tonne in the fourth quarter.

"FURTHER ROOM ON DOWNSIDE"

Other analysts also reckon prices could drift lower, following a rally in the wake of the QE3 stimulus measures.

"Despite today's weaker tone, we suspect that there is further room go on the downside. Many metals, particularly copper, are overextended and likely poised to roll back a good portion of their recent gains," Ed Meir, analyst at INTL FCStone said in a note.

"Much of this advance has been fueled by the Fed's 'QE' program and not by the more important macro readings, most of which seem to be getting worse, particularly those coming out of China."

Copper has been trapped in a narrow range in lean volumes with China away since Monday due to public holidays.

Reflecting a lack of nearby interest in copper, the LME forward curve has flattened, with cash copper trading at a small discount to three-month prices on Tuesday from a $6.50 premium at the end of September.

Three-month zinc ended at $2,082 a tonne from Tuesday's close of $2,098. LME inventories rose by 1,575 tonnes to 995,625, creeping back up to a peak of 1.015 million tonnes hit in July.

Standard Bank said in their Commodities Quarterly that LME cash price was expected to average $2,045 a tonne next year, compared with a close of $2,063.75 on Tuesday.

"Ultimately, with European demand worse than expected, zinc demand and indeed price support will depend on continued strength from the U.S. auto market, and a pick-up in infrastructure spending in China. Given the overhang of refined and concentrate stocks, however, it may be premiums that benefit rather than prices."

Three-month aluminum was untraded at the close, but bid at $2,102.50 from $2,107 a tonne on Tuesday, and battery metal lead ended at $2,306 from $2,300 on Tuesday.

Tin was untraded, but was bid at $22,100 from $22,295 on Tuesday, and stainless steel material nickel ended at $18,525 from a close on Tuesday of $18,450.

(Editing by Alison Birrane and Pravin Char)