MEXICO CITY Shares of Mexican brewer Grupo Modelo surged more than 11 percent on Monday after reports that Anheuser-Busch InBev is nearing a deal to buy the 50 percent of the company it does not already own.

Trading of the stock was suspended on Mexico's IPC stock exchange in early dealings.

A deal between Modelo GMODELOC.MX, the maker of Corona beer, and the Belgian-based brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI.BR) could be clinched as early as this week, although the timing remains uncertain, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

Anheuser-Busch InBev owns a 50 percent non-controlling stake in Modelo, Mexico's largest brewer.

