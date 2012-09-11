NEW YORK/LONDON Any cancellation of the Federal Reserve's "Operation Twist" economic stimulus plan as part of a new bond purchase program would likely mean lower interest rates on repurchase agreements, an RBC Capital Markets strategist said on Tuesday.

If the Fed were to stop selling shorter-dated Treasuries due to the end of Twist, dealers would not have as much need to finance Treasury positions in the overnight repo market, which in turn would mean lower repo rates, said Michael Cloherty, head of U.S. rates strategy at RBC Capital Markets in New York.

"No more sales means smaller dealer positions, which means lower repo rates," Cloherty said in a research note.

RBC expects the Fed will announce a new economic stimulus program at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting on Thursday, and it assigns a 40 percent chance the central bank will also end its program known as Operation Twist.

Under Twist, the Fed is selling shorter-dated Treasuries and using the proceeds to buy longer-dated U.S. government debt in an effort to lower longer-term borrowing costs like those on mortgages.

"The Fed started selling three-year and shorter Treasuries as part of Operation Twist in October. When the Fed buys Treasuries as part of Twist, most of the offers are done on behalf of a customer, so the operations have less of an impact on dealer balance sheets," Cloherty said.

"But only a very small amount of the Fed sales are done on behalf of a customer, meaning those securities spend some time on dealer balance sheets. ... If the Fed stops the Twist sales, dealer positions should start heading downward, lowering general collateral," he said.

The rate on repos secured by Treasuries dipped to 0.29 percent from 0.30 percent late Monday. Repo rates have generally been holding in a range of 0.20 percent to 0.31 percent since late February.

Meanwhile in Europe, a fund-raising surge by banks in the euro zone's indebted southern half, sparked by the European Central Bank's commitment to backstop the bloc, has not been matched in the moribund market for unsecured lending between financial institutions.

While asset managers hungry for returns and assuaged by the latest crisis-fighting plans are suddenly investing in Europe's riskier names, the confidence to lend between banks, shattered by years of financial crisis, is taking longer to rebuild.

The ECB has brought a period of optimism to financial markets with its plan to buy government bonds from peripheral issuers like Spain and Italy, providing they sign up to the conditions of the region's bailout fund.

As a result, Monday saw the third largest total for euro-denominated corporate debt issuance in a decade, as well as the first sale in six months by a second-tier financial borrower from the euro zone's troubled peripheral states.

However, the door to wholesale funding markets, where banks borrow from each other to lend to households and companies at a profit, remains firmly shut for most Spanish and Italian banks, and few in the market expect a revival any time soon.

Three-month Euribor, a notional interbank borrowing rate determined by a panel of banks, fixed at a record low 0.258 percent on Tuesday, but traders said that rate was artificially depressed by ECB banking liquidity injections and that prices for lending to peripheral institutions had long since ceased to be quoted.

