LONDON Signs of euro zone money market stress grew on Thursday, and the move could accelerate before the end of the year despite a Reuters report that the European Central Bank is mulling ultra-long loans to banks to fight the crisis.

The debt crisis has escalated in November, hitting core economies in the euro zone including Germany, and banks increasingly fear counterparties in the cash market could suffer under the weight of their depreciating holdings of sovereign debt.

As a result, more banks have become dependent on ECB cash, and stress indicators such as spreads in the cross currency basis swap market, which allows companies to swap euro rates for dollar rates, have been on the rise.

"It is an ongoing process as the ECB is the lender of first resort for many and not the lender of last resort," one trader said. "It's morphine. Everyone seems to need the ECB."

The ECB was looking at extending the term of loans it offers to banks to two or even three years to try to prevent a credit crunch, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Two-year ECB cash could be useful for some banks which are trying to refinance maturing debt. But it does not necessarily mean that those banks would find it easier to borrow from the cash markets afterwards.

Analysts said that interbank strains can be eased only by a solution to the sovereign crisis and that expanding liquidity facilities will only have a limited impact.

When the ECB reintroduced one-year euro tenders earlier this year, the take-up was low and interbank lending continued to be sporadic and mostly in the secured market.

"It only helps if the banks use it," said Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, European head of global asset allocation and alternative investments at JPMorgan.

"If it is only Italian and peripheral banks that use this facility, there is more stigma and more fear. Did the one-year repo help? - We had more stress after that. But if German banks start to use it, that is more stimulative."

If banks borrow money for two years from the ECB at rates close to 1 percent, which is where key interest rates are expected to be in the next two months, they could invest the money in higher yielding government bonds as a carry trade.

But that cover is not there anymore. German two-year debt yields less than 0.5 percent and bonds issued by other countries are increasingly being avoided due to fears of a fierce escalation of the sovereign crisis.

German short-term rates moved closer to 0 percent, with traders saying investors were pulling their money out of unsecured bank deposits, trading their interest returns on the safety of German sovereign paper.

"Your options are: Do you invest your money in unsecured depo markets? No. Do you give it to the ECB? Yes. Otherwise (if you're not a bank) you buy some sort of short-term security, and I can see German Tbills trading with negative yields, particularly going into year-end," the trader said.

The cost of getting dollars as reflected by the three-month cross currency basis swap widened by 6.25 basis points on Thursday to 149.25 -- a level not seen since September 2008.

Some analysts say the prices should be reflected in a larger take-up at the ECB's weekly dollar tenders, but the "stigma" attached to going to the central bank is keeping banks away for the moment.

DEXIA

A banking source said Franco-Belgian bank Dexia (DEXI.BR) was accessing emergency liquidity facilities in Belgium, France, Spain and Italy.

The news fueled concerns that more and more banks outside already bailed-out Greece, Ireland and Portugal will suffer collateral constraints.

Dexia's problems are not necessarily a product of the latest wave in the sovereign crisis. But fears that a government rescue deal would endanger the credit ratings of the two countries and concerns about the repercussions such an event would have on domestic banks are symptomatic.

"The stress has reached the point where some small banks face collateral constraints," Panigirtzoglou said.

"Dexia is the first example outside Greece and Ireland, but what we hear from Italian banks is not encouraging either, and this highlights that the problem is becoming more broad-based."

