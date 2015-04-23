U.S., European stocks touch record highs as calm backs risk rally
NEW YORK Wall Street opened higher on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq touching all-time intraday peaks, as U.S. equities tracked European stocks and global bond yields.
NEW YORK, The Federal Reserve bought $11.422 billion of agency mortgage-backed securities in the week
from Apr. 16 to Apr. 22, compared with $10.347 billion purchased the previous week, the New York Federal Reserve Bank said on Thursday.
In a move to help the housing market begun in October 2011, the U.S. central bank has been using funds from principal payments
on the agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities, or MBS, it holds to reinvest in agency MBS.
The New York Fed said on its website the Fed sold $1 billion in mortgage securities guaranteed by Fannie Mae FNMA.OB,
Freddie Mac FMCC.OB or the Government National Mortgage Association, or Ginnie Mae,
in the latest week. It sold $1.5 billion the prior week.
A federal appeals court on Tuesday said the U.S. government did not commit an "illegal exaction" harming American International Group Inc shareholders led by former Chief Executive Maurice "Hank" Greenberg when it bailed out the insurer in 2008.