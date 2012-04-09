NEW YORK U.S. spot natural gas prices mostly fell on Monday, pressured for a second straight trading day by record-high inventories and production and mild spring weather that has curbed any late heating or early cooling demand.

But gas at the nation's benchmark supply point, Henry Hub in Louisiana, edged higher, boosted by the return of some weekday industrial demand following the long holiday weekend.

New York Mercantile Exchange floor trading and electronic trade was closed Friday for the Good Friday holiday.

Gas for delivery at Henry Hub rose 1 cent on average to $1.99 per million British thermal units, after slipping 8 cents on Thursday for gas delivered through Monday.

A week ago Hub cash gas fell to $1.88, its lowest price since September 2009, Reuters data showed.

And cash prices are still down nearly $3, or 60 percent, from their 2011 high of $4.92 hit during a June heat wave.

Hub cash prices have not been over $4 since mid-September and have failed to break above $3 this year.

Monday's daily Hub average was also below the April monthly index of $2.19 and the year-ago price of $4.05.

In afternoon trade on the NYMEX, the front-month contract traded up about 2 cents at $2.11, after tumbling in electronic trade to a 10-year spot chart low of $2.061.

In major consuming markets, gas for Tuesday delivery on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate slid 1 cent on average to $2.18, while Chicago gas was also 1 cent lower on the day at $2.14.

Temperatures in both key gas-consuming cities were seen climbing into the low to mid-60s Fahrenheit over the next several days, according to the Weather Channel's weather.com.

The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued on Sunday called for above-normal readings for about the eastern third of the nation and in the Northwest and some below-normal readings in the mid-Continent.

INVENTORY WORRIES

EIA data last week showed total gas inventories rose to 2.479 trillion cubic feet, driving stocks further into record territory for this time of year.

(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s )

Early injection estimates for this week's EIA report range from 20 billion cubic feet to 45 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 7 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 22 bcf.

Utilities typically build inventories from April through October to help meet peak winter heating needs, but builds this year started two weeks earlier than usual.

PRODUCTION NOT EXPECTED TO SLOW SOON

Baker Hughes data last week showed the gas-directed rig count slid 11 to a 10-year low of 647, the 12th decline in 13 weeks.

(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )

The steady drop in dry gas drilling this year -- the gas count is still down 31 percent since peaking at 936 in mid-October -- had stirred expectations that low prices would finally force producers to curb gas output and tighten supplies.

But the drop has yet to be reflected in pipeline flows, which are still estimated to be at or near record high levels, primarily due to rising output from shale.

(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Alden Bentley)