NEW YORK U.S. spot natural gas prices rose at nearly every price point across the nation on Tuesday as hot weather was forecast to return to most regions later this week after a brief reprieve.

While temperatures were not expected to reach record highs in most areas, as they did in several regions last week, heat was still seen boosting air conditioning demand across the Midwest and Northeast.

In addition, traders said some of Tuesday's gains in the cash market were tied to follow-through to big gains in the gas futures market on Monday.

Gas for Wednesday delivery at benchmark supply point Henry Hub in Louisiana rose 8 cents on average to $2.87 per million British thermal units, after sliding 15 cents on Monday for gas delivered on Tuesday.

Friday Hub cash gas rose to $2.94, its highest level since early January, according to Reuters data.

Late Hub cash differentials to futures traded at a 1-cent premium to the front-month August futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, firming from deals done late Monday at a 1-cent discount.

The daily Hub average remained above the July monthly index of $2.77 but was still well below the year-ago price of $4.35. Hub cash prices peaked last year on June 9 at $4.92.

Hub cash prices are 58 percent above the recent 10-year low of $1.82 in late April.

In late trade on NYMEX, the front month contract was down 14 cents, or nearly 5 percent, at $2.742, after gaining 4 percent on Monday.

In major consumer markets, gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate rose 7 cents on average to $3.04, while other New York and New England pipelines traded in the $3 to $3.50 area, according to ICE.

Chicago gas was 1 cent lower on the day at $2.90.

Temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest were seen normal or above normal for the next five days, according to the Weather Channel's weather.com, but highs in the 90s Fahrenheit were not expected to cause as much strain on power grids as last week's record-breaking triple-digit temperatures.

The National Weather Service's 6- to 10-day outlook issued on Monday called for above-normal readings for about the northern two-thirds of the nation, with below-normal readings in Texas and near-normal readings elsewhere.

LAGGING STORAGE BUILDS

Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories rose 39 billion cubic feet to 3.102 trillion cubic feet.

Weekly storage builds have fallen below the seasonal norm for 10 straight weeks and helped the surplus to last year - now at about 602 bcf - to fall by a third from late-March highs.

The trend has raised expectations that record-high inventories can be trimmed to more manageable levels in the 19 weeks left before winter withdrawals begin.

Traders expect the inventory surplus to last year and the five-year average to shrink again in this week's report, with early injection estimates ranging from 19 bcf to 29 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 87 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 90 bcf.

(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)

But total storage is still at record highs for this time of year and stands at about 76 percent full, a level not normally reached until early September. Producing-region stocks are at 84 percent of estimated capacity.

The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by at least another 355 bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of total capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November at a record 3.852 tcf.

Concerns remain that the storage overhang could still drive prices to new lows later this summer as storage caverns fill.

PRODUCTION STILL HIGH

While gross U.S. gas production has slowed some from January's record highs, output is still flowing at near all-time peaks despite declines in dry gas drilling and planned output cuts by several key producers.

Data from Baker Hughes last week showed the gas-directed rig count rose by 8 to 542 after sliding to a 13-year low the prior week. It was the first gain in 7 weeks.

(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)

A 42 percent drop in dry gas drilling in the last nine months has stirred expectations that producers were getting serious about stemming the flood of record gas supplies.

The problem is that horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, are hovering just shy of the record high 1,193 hit in May.

Drillers continue to move rigs to more profitable shale oil and shale gas liquid plays that still produce plenty of associated dry gas that ends up in the market after processing.

That has slowed the overall drop in dry gas output.

MORE FUNDAMENTALS

Nuclear power plant outages were running at about 6,800 megawatts, or 7 percent, on Tuesday, up from 3,600 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of just 3,500 MW. [ID:nL3E8IA43X]

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said tropical cyclone formation was not expected over the next 48 hours. The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30.

The latest government statistics show the Gulf of Mexico accounts for 6 percent of U.S. gas production and just over 20 percent of U.S. oil production.

(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan)