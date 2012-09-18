NEW YORK Natural gas futures ended lower on Tuesday for a fourth straight session, with the front-month contract leading the slide as forecasts for mild U.S. weather for the next two weeks dimmed prospects for demand.

Traders said fading summer heat and record- or near-record-high storage and production should keep pressuring gas prices, at least until cooler temperatures stir up some heating demand.

Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended down 9.2 cents, or 3.2 percent, at $2.773 per million British thermal units after trading between $2.755 and $2.916. Deferred months held better, mostly losing 1-3 cents.

The nearby contract has slid more than 9 percent in four sessions, after hitting a five-week high of $3.07 last week.

"The noon (computer) model runs looked pretty mild through the first week of October. The weather is way too mild, it doesn't matter how much nuclear generation is out," said Aaron Calder, market analyst at Gelber & Associates in Houston.

Gas demand from electric utilities generally gets a boost when nuclear plants are down for maintenance or other reasons, and nuclear outages are running well above year-ago levels. But traders said overall power loads have slowed as milder late-summer weather reduces air-conditioning need.

In addition, Central Appalachian coal prices this week traded down to their lowest levels in more than two years, sinking to the equivalent of just above $2.

That has stirred concerns that some utilities that have been burning cheaper gas to generate power could switch back to coal. Loss of that demand, which helped prop up gas prices all summer, could force more gas into a well-supplied market.

Relative weakness up front widened spreads to winter months for a fifth day, with the January futures premium to October gaining 6.8 cents, or 12.3 percent, to close at 62.0 cents, its widest in more than a month. That spread settled last Tuesday at 45.8 cents, its narrowest since late June 2011.

HUGE STORAGE SURPLUS

Weekly storage builds have fallen below the seasonal norm in 19 of the last 20 weeks, but that was expected to change soon.

Injection estimates for Thursday's U.S. Energy Information Administration report range from 62 billion to 73 billion cubic feet, with most in the mid-60s. Stocks rose an adjusted 89 bcf during the same week last year, while the five-year average increase for that week s 73 bcf.

While record heat this summer helped trim a huge storage surplus to last year by more than 60 percent from its late-March peak near 900 bcf, traders noted that autumn injections are now poised to pick up as weather demand fades.

EIA data last week showed that domestic gas inventories for the week ended September 7 climbed to 3.429 trillion cubic feet, still a record high for this time of year.

(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)

At 81 percent full, stocks are hovering at levels not normally reached until the first week of October and still offer a huge cushion that can help offset any spikes in demand or Gulf Coast supply disruptions from storms.

Concerns remain that the inventory overhang will pressure prices this autumn if storage caverns fill to near capacity and back more natural gas onto the market.

RIGS DECLINE, PRODUCTION STILL HIGH

While the Baker Hughes gas drilling rig count has fallen in 15 of the last 17 weeks to a 13-year low, traders say there is little evidence so far that output is slowing.

The nearly steady decline in gas-directed drilling over the last 11 months - the count is down 52 percent since peaking at 936 in October - has fed expectations that producers were getting serious about stemming the flood of record supplies.

(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )

Dry gas drilling has been largely uneconomical at current prices, but the gas produced from more-profitable shale oil and shale gas liquid wells is likely to keep gas production at a record high for a second straight year.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration last week said it expected marketed gas production in 2012 to hit a record for a second straight year, climbing 4 percent from 2011 levels to 68.86 bcf per day.

(Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan; editing by Jim Marshall and David Gregorio)