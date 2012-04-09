NEW YORK Front-month natural gas futures traded near flat at midday on Monday after slipping overnight to a new 10-year low as concerns about record-high supplies countered cooler weather this week that could stir a little demand.

Traders said a shot of cold this week stretching from the Midwest to the East could help support prices, but the warmer outlook for late this week and next week should temper buying.

Activity was fairly light after the long holiday weekend. New York Mercantile Exchange floor and electronic trade was closed on Friday for the Good Friday holiday.

At 12:20 p.m. EDT (1620 GMT), the front-month gas futures contract on NYMEX was down 0.4 cent at $2.085 per million British thermal units after slipping overnight to $2.061, the lowest for the nearby contract since February 2002.

"There may be a little buying when shorts decide to take profits, but there's no fundamental reason to buy this market. I think we're still going to grind lower," a New York-based futures broker said.

The nearby contract, which tumbled 19 percent in March in its biggest monthly drop since August 2010, is down another 2 percent so far in April.

A flurry of bearish data last week on storage, production and drilling helped keep prices on the defensive, particularly with no extreme weather on the horizon to boost demand.

But traders noted that warmer weather expected next week might stir more cooling load, particularly in the South.

"A very warm (six- to 10-day) forecast is again on tap for the eastern half of the U.S.," private forecaster MDA EarthSat said in its morning report, adding that temperatures much above normal were expected for several days from the Midwest eastward.

RECORD STORAGE

Utilities typically build inventories from April through October to help meet peak winter heating needs, but this year storage injections started a couple of weeks early.

Data on Thursday from the Energy Information Administration showed that domestic gas inventories rose by 42 billion cubic feet to 2.479 trillion cubic feet in the week to March 30.

It was the third build in 2012 and the second straight week in which injections came in well above market expectations. Traders and analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 34-bcf gain.

The increase drove stocks further into record territory for this time of year and sharply widened the surplus to a year earlier and the five-year average, which could be the biggest problem for prices this year.

(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)

Storage finished March near 2.5 tcf, about 60 percent, or 950 bcf, above normal and easily above the previous March 31 record of 2.148 tcf from 1983.

The huge inventory overhang could drive prices lower this spring as seasonal weather demand fades, then pressure prices again later in the injection season if storage caverns fill to capacity and force more gas into a well-supplied market.

Early injection estimates for Thursday's EIA report range from 20 bcf to 45 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 7 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 22 bcf.

PRODUCTION NOT SLOWING MUCH YET

The gas-directed rig count has fallen in 12 of the last 13 weeks, sinking to its lowest in nearly 10 years, according to data from Baker Hughes in Houston.

(Graphic on rigs vs prices: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)

The fairly steady drop in dry gas drilling this year -- the gas rig count at 647 is down 31 percent since peaking at 936 in mid-October -- had stirred expectations that low prices were finally prompting producers to slow record gas output.

But the drop has yet to be reflected in pipeline flows, which are still estimated to be at or near record highs, primarily due to rising output from shale.

Horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, fell for the second time in three weeks, slipping 15 to 1,165, but the count is not far below the all-time high of 1,185 hit in late January.

The share of horizontal rigs drilling for gas has fallen to 38 percent from 78 percent just two years ago, but analysts say any slowdown in production could take a lot more time, noting increased drilling for more profitable oil and liquids-rich prospects still produces plenty of associated gas.

EIA production data for January again disappointed the bulls, with gross gas output climbing to a record of 72.85 bcf per day, eclipsing the previous peak of 72.68 bcfd in November.

Some analysts say the gas-directed rig count may have to drop below 600 to reduce flowing supplies significantly. Most analysts do not expect any major slowdown in gas output until later this year.

(Editing by Dale Hudson)