NEW YORK U.S. natural gas futures rose 4 percent on Monday, climbing for a second straight trading day, after mild spring weather and persistent concerns over record-high supplies pushed prices to their lowest in more than 10 years last week.

Traders said some short covering amid a cool start to the week in consuming regions in the East and profit-taking after the front month fell to the 10-year low boosted prices on Monday.

"After being sold relentlessly over the past several months, breaking the psychological $2.00 per mmBtu level last week, natural gas prices reversed course on short covering and profit taking," said Caprock Risk Management's president, Chris Jarvis.

While some traders said the market was oversold and due for the bounce after sliding 9 percent in early April, few expected much upside near-term until hotter weather arrives to kick start air-conditioning demand.

Front-month May natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 8 cents, or 4.15 percent, to settle at $2.007 per mmBtu, settling above $2 for the first time in a week. The front month traded between $1.921 and $2.013, just under the 14-day moving average near $2.019.

The nearby contract slid to $1.902 on Thursday, tying its lowest price since January 2002.

Other months ended higher as well on Monday, with the June contract rising 8.1 cents, or just over 4 percent, to finish at $2.096, and summer months rising about 6 cents each.

Traders said strong cash prices also helped futures gain momentum, noting Henry Hub cash prices rose 7 cents on the day to $1.89, also rising from Friday's 10-year low of $1.82. Late deals firmed to about even with the front-month contract, after trading at a discount to the front month for several weeks.

HUGE INVENTORY SURPLUS STILL WEIGHS

U.S. Energy Information Administration last week showed total gas inventories rose to 2.512 trillion cubic feet, remaining at record highs for this time of year and standing 53 percent above last year and about 58 percent above the 5-year average level.

(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)

Early injection estimates for this week's EIA storage report range from 35 bcf to 70 bcf versus a year-ago gain of 35 bcf and a five-year average build of about 47 bcf for that week.

If weekly stock builds through October match the five-year average pace, inventories would top out at 4.594 tcf, or about 11 percent above peak estimated capacity of about 4.1 tcf.

That could sink prices later in the injection season if storage caverns fill up and force more gas into a well-supplied market.

PRODUCTION ALSO NEAR RECORD HIGHS

The EIA's short-term energy outlook this month also offered little hope for bulls, with the agency sharply raising its estimate for marketed gas production this year for a third straight month.

Production growth is expected to slow this year as low prices hit plans for new drilling, but the sharp decline in the Baker Hughes gas rig count -- down a third since peaking at 936 in October -- has not yet reduced output partly due to increased drilling efficiency.

The gas-directed rig count rose last week for only the third time this year, up 7 from the previous week's 10-year low.

(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)

SIGNS OF TIGHTENING

While prices are hovering above 10-year lows, there are some signs that the market has tightened this year. Coal-to-gas switching offers the best chance of burning up some of the excess supply, analysts say.

Low gas prices have prompted utilities to switch from coal to cheaper gas to generate power, adding as much as 5 bcf per day, or 7 percent, to U.S. gas demand this year.

Some analysts estimate there could be another 2 bcfd of potential switching if gas prices fall slightly further.

Cheap gas prices have also drawn more interest from energy-intensive industries such as petrochemicals, steel and paper. Demand from the industrial sector is estimated to be up about 0.5 bcf per day this year.

(Additional reporting by Joe Silha; editing by M.D. Golan)