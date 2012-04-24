NEW YORK U.S. natural gas futures ended lower on Tuesday for the first time in three sessions as mild extended forecasts and record-high supplies pressured prices despite cooler weather this week and some technical buying after last week's 10-year low.

Traders noted prices had tried to move up this week as a winter-like storm that hit the Northeast stirred some heating load, while warm temperatures in Texas and parts of the South triggered some cooling demand.

Better weather demand has kept Henry Hub cash prices relatively firm, with the Hub up 15 cents this week and trading at a fairly strong differential of about 1 cent under futures.

That may have briefly stalled the downside, but many traders expected renewed pressure on prices with supplies still at record highs and forecasts looking more moderate next week.

"The fundamentals look a little flat here from the weather side, so we're chalking up the early move (up) to technical momentum that has since sputtered out," Gelber & Associates analyst Pax Saunders said in a report.

Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended down 3.2 cents, or 1.6 percent, at $1.975 per million British thermal units after trading between $1.97 and $2.028. The near contract, which hit a 10-year low of $1.902 on Thursday, had gained 5.2 percent in the previous two sessions.

Technical traders noted front-month futures were oversold and due for a rebound after sliding as much as 10 percent earlier in the month, but few expected much upside without some real summer-like heat to significantly kick up demand.

AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to average below normal this week, but above-normal readings are forecast for both regions next week.

STORAGE, THE BIGGEST PRESSURE ON PRICES

U.S. Energy Information Administration data last week showed domestic gas inventories for the week ended April 13 climbed to 2.512 trillion cubic feet, still a record high for this time.

(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)

While the storage surplus has dropped some in the last two reports, stocks are about 920 billion cubic feet, or 58 percent, above average, a huge cushion that could help meet any spikes in demand or storm-related disruptions in supply this year.

Concerns are growing that the inventory glut will drive prices lower this spring as seasonal weather demand fades and pressures prices again later this summer as storage caverns fill up and drive more supply into an already oversupplied market.

If weekly stock builds through October match the five-year average, inventories would top out at 4.594 tcf, 12 percent over peak capacity estimates of about 4.1 tcf.

Injection estimates for Thursday's EIA report range from 35 bcf to 69 bcf, with most in the low- to mid-50s. Stocks rose an adjusted 35 bcf during the same week last year, while the five-year average build for that week is 47 bcf.

PRODUCTION AT OR NEAR RECORD HIGHS

Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the U.S. gas-directed rig count rose by seven last week to 631, only the third gain this year. The count hit a 10-year low two weeks ago.

(Graphic on rigs vs prices: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )

The nearly steady drop in dry gas drilling -- the gas rig count is down a third since peaking last year at 936 in October -- has raised expectations that producers were finally getting serious about stemming the flood of record dry gas supplies.

Even though production is expected to slow later this year as low prices trim spending for new drilling, rising output from shale has kept output growing.

The number of horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, climbed by 10 to 1,155. The count is not far below the all-time high of 1,185 hit in late January.

Analysts say any slowdown in dry gas output could take a lot more time, noting increased drilling in more-profitable shale oil and shale liquids prospects still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.

EIA expects output in 2012 to climb by 3 bcf per day, or 4.5 percent, to a record 69.22 bcfd.

TIGHTENING MARKET

Gas prices have been hovering near 10-year lows and have helped tighten the market this year.

Coal-to-gas switching has offered the best chance of burning up some of the excess supply, with low prices prompting utilities to switch from coal to cheaper gas to generate power.

That has added as much as 5 bcf per day, or 7 percent, to U.S. gas demand this year. Some analysts estimate there could be another 2 bcfd of potential switching if gas prices fall into the $1.50s or $1.60s.

Cheap gas prices have also drawn more interest from energy-intensive industries such as petrochemicals, steel and paper. Demand from the industrial sector is estimated to be up about 0.5 bcf per day this year.

(Reporting by Joe Silha; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer and Jim Marshall)