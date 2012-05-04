NEW YORK U.S. natural gas futures lost ground on Friday as profit taking after recent gains and poor economic data pressured the complex ahead of the weekend despite Thursday's supportive weekly inventory report.

Prices on Thursday rose nearly 4 percent after a U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 28 billion cubic feet to 2.576 trillion cubic feet.

But bullish sentiment faded on Friday after the Labor Department reported that U.S. employers had cut back on hiring in April.

At 12:20 p.m. EDT (1620 GMT), front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were down 6.9 cents, or about 3 percent, at $2.271 per million British thermal units after trading between $2,261 and $2.373.

The nearby contract, which hit a 10-year low of $1.90 two weeks ago, had gained 15 percent in four of five previous sessions, marking a six-week high of $2.385 on Tuesday.

"The natural gas market is seeing further volatile range trading, with today's decline likely featuring some profit taking ahead of the weekend," Tim Evans, analyst at Citi Futures Perspective, said in a report.

The inventory build was below the Reuters poll estimate of 31 bcf and trimmed the surplus to last year by 32 bcf to 840 bcf, or 48 percent. It also sliced 51 bcf from the excess to the five-year average, reducing the total to 857 bcf, or 50 percent.

Despite lingering heat in the South and parts of the Midwest for the next few days that should stir some demand, MDA EarthSat expects temperatures for the eastern two-thirds of the nation to moderate to normal or below normal by midweek next week.

Many traders remained skeptical of the upside with inventories and production still at or near all-time highs and milder spring weather likely to slow demand.

STORAGE, STILL A PROBLEM FOR BULLS

While the inventory surplus to last year has dropped 5 percent from the highs in late March, traders said the market was still a long way from eliminating an oversupply that could drive prices to new lows this year.

Storage remains at record highs for this time, raising concerns that the glut will force prices lower this spring as weather demand fades and pressure prices again this summer if storage caverns fill up and force more gas into the market.

If weekly stock builds through October match the five-year average, inventories would top out at 4.532 tcf, a level that would easily bump into physical constraints in the 4.1 tcf area.

Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range from 25 to 65 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 71 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 84 bcf.

PRODUCTION FINALLY SLOWING?

Traders were waiting for the next Baker Hughes drilling rig report on Friday after last week's data showed the gas-directed rig count fell to a 10-year low of 613.

The nearly steady drop in dry gas drilling -- the gas rig count is down 35 percent since peaking at 936 in October -- has raised expectations that producers were finally getting serious about stemming the flood of record gas supplies.

Several producers have said they will cut spending on dry gas plays or shut in some output due to low prices, but so far the reductions have not significantly slowed pipeline flows.

U.S. Energy Information Administration data on Monday showed gross gas production in February fell 420 million cubic feet per day, or 0.6 percent, from January's record high.

The decline, only the second in the last 12 months, stirred talk that domestic production might finally have peaked and was poised for a further slowdown.

Analysts say any decline in dry gas output could take a lot more time, noting increased drilling in more-profitable shale oil and shale liquids prospects still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.

TIGHTER MARKET

While cheap gas has tightened the supply-demand balance this year as manufacturers use more of the fuel and utilities switch to gas from pricier coal to generate power, most analysts agree it will be difficult for prices to move much higher without clear signs that production is slowing.

Some analysts estimate that increased demand from switching could climb to as much as 8 bcf per day versus last year and put a serious dent in an oversupplied gas market.

Demand from the industrial sector is estimated to be up more than 0.5 bcf per day versus last year. Some analysts expect it to increase by as much as 1 bcfd this year.

(Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan)