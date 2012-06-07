NEW YORK Front-month natural gas futures ended down sharply on Thursday, sinking to their lowest in five weeks after a government report showed a weekly inventory build well above market expectations.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed domestic gas inventories rose last week by 62 billion cubic feet to 2.877 trillion cubic feet.

Traders said gas prices had come under pressure early in the session on a slightly cooler change in the extended weather outlook, but sold off sharply after the unexpectedly big build.

While the build was above expectations and viewed as bearish -- a Reuters poll forecast a 56-bcf gain -- traders noted it was below average for this time and again cut the surplus relative to last year and the five-year average.

Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended down 14.7 cents, or 6.1 percent, at $2.274 per million British thermal units, the biggest one-day drop in more than four months. The contract slid to an intraday low of $2.263, its lowest since early May.

The steep slide drove the nearby contract below the 40-day moving average of $2.328, its first time under that technical benchmark in six weeks.

Weakness in the front contract widened spreads to winter months for the second straight day, with the December premium to July ending at 81.7 cents, up 7.8 cents from Wednesday and just 5 percent below its peak this year of 86.1 cents from mid-April.

"Today's EIA report was bearish from the perspective that the injection was above the consensus level," Energy Management Institute's Dominick Chirichella said in a report.

But he added that the recent decline in gas prices had again increased the economic advantage of gas over coal, which could stir more demand.

Gas demand jumped sharply this year as prices slid to 10-year lows and prompted some electric utilities to switch from coal to cheaper gas for power generation.

But after gas hit a 3-1/2-month high of $2.76 in mid-May, some traders said the run-up may have slowed or reversed utility fuel switching.

Gas prices are down 17 percent since the mid-May peak, but traders said the market should garner some support from bullish supply-side reports on production and drilling issued last week and the warmer weather expected later this week.

Without steady weather demand, however, many traders remain skeptical of further upside, particularly with storage and production at or near all-time highs.

Private forecaster MDA EarthSat shows above-normal temperatures dominating key consuming areas in the Midwest and Northeast for the next two weeks, but the Southeast, another big gas user, will remain near normal for the period.

STORAGE AT RECORD

The inventory build trimmed the surplus to last year by 19 bcf to 713 bcf, or 33 percent above the same week in 2011. It also sliced 37 bcf from the excess versus the five-year average, reducing the total to 687 bcf, or 31 percent.

(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)

Strong utility demand for gas has slowed inventory builds to below average in eight of nine previous weeks, pulling the surplus to last year down 20 percent from late-March highs.

But with stocks still at record highs for this time of year, concerns remain that the huge inventory overhang will drive prices lower this summer as storage caverns fill.

The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by at least another 465 bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November at a record high of 3.852 tcf.

Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range from 64 bcf to 80 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 72 bcf and a five-year average increase for that week of 88 bcf.

SIGNS RECORD PRODUCTION SLOWING

Traders noted recent declines in dry gas drilling and planned output cuts by several key producers finally seemed to be taking a toll on gas production.

Traders are waiting for the next Baker Hughes drilling rig report on Friday after last week's data showed the gas-directed rig count fell for the fifth time in six weeks, dropping to a 12-1/2-year low of 588.

(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )

The 37 percent drop in dry gas drilling since peaking in October has raised expectations that producers were getting serious about slowing record output.

Baker Hughes also reported that horizontal rigs, the type often used to extract oil or gas from shale, fell for a second straight week, but the count at 1,183 is just below the all-time high of 1,193 set two weeks ago.

The shift away from dry gas to higher-value shale oil and shale gas liquid plays still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. That has slowed the overall drop in dry gas output.

EIA data last week showed gross gas production in March fell for a second straight month. Output hit a record high of 72.74 bcf per day in January, but three declines in the last four monthly reports have stirred talk that low prices were finally forcing more producers to slow production.

Analysts said the cuts so far were not enough to reduce supplies significantly, noting production in 2012 was expected to set a record high for a second straight year.

(Editing by Jim Marshall and Dale Hudson)