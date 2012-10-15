NEW YORK U.S. natural gas futures slid nearly 4 percent on Monday, pressured for the first time in six trading days by milder weather forecasts and profit-taking after the front month rose to a 2012 high last week.

"Natural gas is under selling pressure based on moderating temperatures and considering it's had a nice run of late," said Jay Levine, broker at enerjay, LLC in Portland, Maine.

The front month contract rose more than 6 percent last week, topping out on Friday at its highest level this year amid some cool weather in consuming regions and several nuclear power plant outages.

While a continuation of nuclear outages should help limit the downside, many traders remain concerned that gas priced well above $3 per million British thermal units will continue to lose market share to coal for power generation.

Front-month November natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange slid 12.5 cents, or 3.5 percent, to settle at $3.486 per mmBtu. The contract rose as high as $3.638 on Friday, its highest mark since early December.

Other months ended lower as well, with the December contract down 10.3 cents, or nearly 3 percent, at $3.774 and winter months losing about 10 cents each.

In the cash market, gas bound for the NYMEX delivery point Henry Hub in Louisiana lost 3 cents on average to $3.35, but late deals firmed to 11 cents under the front month, from a 21-cent discount late Friday.

Gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate rose 1 cent to $3.48, while Chicago gas was 3 cents lower on the day at $3.48.

The latest National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued on Sunday called for above-normal temperatures in the Northeast and across most of the South and West and some below-normal readings only in the Southeast and a small area in the Northwest.

On the nuclear front, outages totaled about 24,500 megawatts, or 24 percent of U.S. capacity, up from 20,100 MW out on Friday, 22,400 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of about 21,600 MW.

INVENTORIES STILL HIGH

Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed that domestic gas inventories rose the prior week by 72 billion cubic feet to 3.725 trillion.

Storage still stands nearly 7 percent above last year's levels and nearly 8 percent above the five-year average.

(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)

Inventories are at record highs for this time of year and are likely to end the stock-building season above last year's all-time high of 3.852 tcf.

Storage, now at 88 percent full, is at a level that exceeds the average peak for the year of about 3.7 tcf typically hit in early November. Without some unseasonably cold weather this month, stocks are likely to grow for four or five more weeks.

Early injection estimates for this week's EIA report range from 28 bcf to 68 bcf versus a year-earlier build of 106 bcf and the five-year average increase for the week of 71 bcf.

HIGH PRODUCTION BUT RIG COUNT, DRILLING LOWER

Data from Baker Hughes on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count slid by 15 last week to a 13-year low of 422.

The count is down 55 percent since peaking at 936 last October.

Drilling for natural gas has been in a near-steady decline for the last year, but so far production has shown no significant sign of slowing.

(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)

While dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current prices, gas produced from more profitable shale oil and shale gas liquids wells has kept output near record highs.

(Editing by Peter Galloway and Grant McCool)