NEW YORK Nov 30 The New York Stock Exchange invoked rule 48 before the start of trading on Wednesday due to expected market volatility.

U.S. stocks were set to gain more than 2 percent at the open as a coordinated action by major central banks to provide liquidity to the global financial system boosted investors' appetite for risky assets.

"Rule 48 provides the exchange with the ability to suspend the requirement to disseminate price indications and obtain floor official approval prior to the opening when extremely high market-wide volatility could cause floor-wide delays in opening of securities," the exchange said on its website.