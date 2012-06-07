SINGAPORE Brent crude held steady above $100 on Thursday on expectations the Federal Reserve will introduce measures to boost the economy and European policymakers may rescue ailing Spanish banks - both reviving hopes oil demand growth would recover.

Optimism that central banks from the United States to Europe may announce measures to prevent their economies from deteriorating further boosted markets, from Asian shares to base metals. Most assets classes are recovering from a plunge triggered by weak data from China, Europe and the U.S.

Brent crude had gained 1 cent to $100.65 a barrel by 0631 GMT, after rising as high as $101.18 earlier in the session and settling up $1.80 a barrel on Wednesday. U.S. crude increased 21 cents to $85.23, gaining for a fourth straight day.

"There are expectations of further monetary easing from the United States and that is making people come back," said Tetsu Emori, a Tokyo-based commodities fund manager at Astmax Investments. "There are many, many factors still out there. There is Greece, there is Europe. All this will keep oil very choppy for the time being."

A crucial support for U.S. crude is $85 a barrel and $100 for Brent, Emori said.

Brent fell below $100 for the first time since October on Friday, and prices are down more than 20 percent from the 2012 high of $128.40 posted in March.

U.S. crude has recovered from $81.21 touched on Monday, the lowest intraday price since October 6. The contract is about 23 percent below its 2012 high of $110.55, also struck in March.

Two influential Federal Reserve officials said they were prepared to take even more policy action to boost the erratic U.S. economic recovery, and pointed to Europe's worsening debt crisis as the biggest threat to the world's largest economy.

Across the Atlantic, Germany and European Union officials were urgently exploring ways to rescue Spain's debt-stricken banks. Spain, the euro zone's fourth-biggest economy, said it was effectively losing access to credit markets due to prohibitive borrowing costs and appealed to European partners to help revive its banks.

Oil is also supported by lingering worries about supply disruption from the Middle East over Iran's nuclear program. The Islamic Republic questioned world powers' readiness for negotiations over its program and accused the U.N. watchdog of behaving like a Western-manipulated intelligence agency, keeping up its sparring ahead of talks in Moscow.

"Iran could provide the upward pressure on oil prices and the downturn would weaken prices," energy strategist Daniel Yergin, chairman of IHS CERA, told Reuters. "We have seen tremendous volatility as the oil market waits for central bankers to come back to the rescue."

Europe slowing down and uncertainty surrounding oil exports from Iran would be the two key factors influencing oil prices in the second half of the year, Yergin said.

U.S. STOCKPILES

Gains in oil, however, were capped by a smaller-than-expected drawdown in U.S. crude stockpiles last week after 10 straight weeks of stock build.

U.S. crude inventories fell 111,000 barrels, less than the 500,000-barrel drawdown forecast in a Reuters poll, the Energy Information Administration said. Crude stocks at the U.S. delivery point in Cushing, Oklahoma, rose to a record. <EIA/S>

"The price of oil has rebounded well from its June 1 lows. However, the price increase is just a flow through effect of the risk on mentality from investors," Miguel Audencial, sales trader at CMC Markets, said in a report.

"Stockpiles are still at high levels and I can't see it trading above $90 in the near term unless there is an indication that demand will significantly increase," he said, referring to U.S. crude prices.

Brent is poised to retrace to $97.68 per barrel as a rebound from the June 4 low is approaching an end, while a rebound in U.S. crude from $81.21 is over and the contract is expected to retrace to $83.31 per barrel, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. <TECH/C>

(Editing by Eric Meijer)