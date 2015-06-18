Pump Jacks are seen at sunrise near Bakersfield, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/files

NEW YORK Oil prices settled up for a third straight day on Thursday, boosted by a slipping dollar and reports that data showed a draw in crude this week at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for U.S. crude futures.

The dollar fell to a one-month low against a basket of currencies .DXY after the Federal Reserve disappointed investors anxious for a clearer signal on a U.S. rate hike. The euro also got a boost from hopes for a positive end to the Greek fiscal crisis. [FRX/]

Market intelligence firm Genscape reported a draw of about 870,000 barrels of crude at Cushing in the week to Tuesday, according to market sources who saw the data. Between Friday and Tuesday alone, some 1.2 million barrels were drawn.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) also cited the first weekly build in Cushing inventories since mid-April.

Oil still ended off the day's highs, pressured by lingering doubts about demand a day after U.S. government data suggested the recent strength in crude consumption may not hold.

"The highs for the day had a lot to do with the weaker dollar but we have pared since," Chris Jarvis, analyst at Caprock Risk Management in Frederick, Maryland, said, citing profit-taking.

A weaker dollar makes commodities priced in the greenback, such as oil, more affordable to users of other currencies.

Brent crude LCOc1 settled up 39 cents at $64.26 a barrel, off 70 cents from the day's high.

U.S. crude futures CLc1 closed up 53 cents at $60.45.

Gasoline RBc1, which dominated action on the oil complex the past two weeks, rose 0.4 percent to $2.1087 per gallon. On Wednesday, gasoline fell more than 1 percent after the EIA reported higher gasoline stockpiles for last week.

Gasoline demand across the northern hemisphere has been strong lately, with profit margins for refiners near 10-year highs.

Some doubt the oil market rally could continue indefinitely on just the strength of motor fuel.

"The market keeps reverting to the mean, which is $60," Scott Shelton, oils broker with ICAP in Durham, North Carolina, said, referring to Thursday's close in U.S. crude.

"It's fine if gasoline is going to be the big driver of global oil in the long term but unfortunately, it's not. It's just near-term flows or noise that it's creating," Shelton said.

(Additional reporting by Christopher Johnson in London and Meeyoung Cho in Seoul; Editing by Marguerita Choy and David Gregorio)