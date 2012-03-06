NEW YORK Oil prices retreated on Tuesday as data showing a shrinking euro zone economy fueled fears of curbed demand for petroleum, while news that major powers accepted Iran's offer for more talks on its nuclear program eased concerns about supply disruptions.

Oil, global equities and the euro came under pressure from worries about a global growth slowdown and uncertainty over whether enough investors would participate in a Greek debt restructuring to enable it to avert a default. <MKTS/GLOB>

The EU's foreign policy chief, representing six powers -- the United States, Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany -- wrote to Iran's chief nuclear negotiator accepting an offer to meet to discuss Tehran's nuclear program.

Also helping ease investor fears of oil supply disruption because of its disputed nuclear program, Iran said it would give the U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) access to Parchin, a military complex previously off-limits to IAEA nuclear inspectors.

"The risk premium on Iran was pretty high, so one should expect to see that fading because world powers are willing to talk to Iran," said Olivier Jakob, an analyst at Petromatrix in Zug, Switzerland.

Brent crude fell $1.82 to settle at $121.98 a barrel. Brent's $121.59 intraday low was just above of the 20-day moving average at $121.32.

U.S. crude fell $2.02 to settle at $104.70 a barrel, with the $104.51 low near the 20-day moving average of $104.22.

Sanctions on Iran and Tehran's threats to retaliate by shutting the key Strait of Hormuz oil shipping lane, along with other potential threats to supply, have kept crude prices elevated.

Brent was up more than 19 percent for the year at its 2012 peak above $128 a barrel last week.

Brent's premium to U.S. crude was little changed, ending at $17.28 a barrel based on settlements.

Total crude trading volume exceeded 700,000 lots traded for both crude contracts, putting Brent turnover 25 percent above its 30-day average and U.S. volume at 3 percent above its 30-day average.

The dollar index .DXY strengthened more than a half percent and the euro slumped to its lowest in more than two weeks against the U.S. currency on the mounting concerns about global economic growth. <USD/>

The European Union data showing the economy in the euro zone shrank 0.3 percent in fourth-quarter 2012 followed Monday's news that China cut its 2012 economic growth target to an eight-year low of 7.5 percent, reinforcing worries about curbed oil demand growth.

Additional reinforcement followed when the U.S. Energy Information (EIA) cut its world oil demand growth forecasts for both 2012 and 2013.

Investors await data on China's industrial output, investment and retail sales and the closely watched monthly U.S. non farm payrolls report, both due on Friday, for a fresh snapshot of the world's two largest economies.

U.S. OIL INVENTORIES

U.S. crude oil inventories rose 4.6 million barrels last week, the industry group American Petroleum Institute said in a weekly report released late on Tuesday, far exceeding the expected rise. <API/S>

But gasoline stocks fell 2.3 million barrels, while distillate inventories rose 924,000 barrels, the API said.

U.S. crude stocks were expected to have risen 800,000 barrels, according to a Reuters survey of analysts ahead of weekly stockpile reports. <EIA/S>

Distillate and gasoline stockpiles were expected to be down 1.5 million and 1.4 million barrels, respectively.

U.S. retail gasoline demand fell 1.5 percent last week versus the previous week and 6.5 percent compared to the year-ago period, MasterCard said in its weekly report.

The government report on U.S. petroleum inventories from the EIA is slated for Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT).

(Additional reporting by Gene Ramos in New York, Drazen Jorgic and Simon Falush in London and Jessica Jaganathan in Singapore; Editing by David Gregorio and Lisa Shumaker)