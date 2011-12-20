LONDON (Thomson Reuters Point Carbon) - European carbon prices soared 18.8 percent on Tuesday after an EU Parliament committee voted for withholding 1.4 billion allowances in the third phase of the EU Emissions Trading Scheme, a move traders hope could alleviate fears of oversupply in the market.

By 1615 GMT, the ICE ECX December 2012 EUA contract was trading at 8.77 euros, up 1.39 euros on Monday's 7.38 euros settlement.

A majority of the 59 Members of the European Parliament's cross-party environment committee agreed to make changes to an energy efficiency bill that would set aside up to 1.4 billion EU Allowances from supply in the third phase of the bloc's carbon market, starting in 2013.

"Prices are up because of the vote, but they (traders) don't understand that this is not a done deal," a trader said adding that he thought the rapid prices rise was "ridiculous."

The bellwether contract opened at 7.48 euros, climbing to 9.75 euros after news of the vote result filtered through the market, the contract's highest level since touching 9.97 euros on November 21.

At its peak on Tuesday the Dec 12. contract was up 2.38 euros, or 32 percent on the day's 7.37 euros low, the largest intra-day swing for the front-year contract since July 2008.

Traders said the initial price rise looked overdone because Tuesday's vote is just the first of three ballots that need to be won before the supply of permits can be cut, while analysts expect the final figure of allowances to be set aside will be much lower than the 1.4 billion suggested on Tuesday.

The committee's vote will be taken into consideration by the more senior industry committee of MEPs in January, while a full parliament ballot is expected around April 2012.

All 27 national EU governments must agree before the changes can become law.

"Getting it through the industry committee will be more tricky. If the EU debt crisis blows up again and we go into another recession I cannot really see it happening," the trader said.

Volumes were brisk with more than 24.3 million EUAs of all vintages changing hands at the time of writing.

In the secondary market for U.N.-backed carbon credits, the December 2012 CER contract was up 18.2 percent at 5.27 euros.

(Reporting By Susanna Twidale)